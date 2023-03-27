John Wick 4's box office demolishes Shazam! Fury of the Gods

John Wick 4 has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the month as it has already secured the franchise's best performance. The critics rated it highly, and now fans are also agreeing with them as Chapter 4 of the film series is dominating at the box office. The movie has already attained the biggest opening weekend of a John Wick movie so far and crushed all of its competition in the process.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened with a mellow $30.1 million just one weekend before John Wick 4 hit theaters, and its domestic numbers have dropped by 67.8% on its second weekend, making just $9.7 million. Moreover, the movie's total has just reached $102 million worldwide, and that’s partly because John Wick 4 is attracting the majority of the audience towards itself.

John Wick 4’s opening numbers predict a path of success for the movie's total box office earnings

John Wick 4 box office numbers (Image via Sportskeeda)

John Wick 4 made $73 million on its domestic opening weekend and cemented its place in the blockbuster category. Although the movie hasn't made it to the top-10 list of the biggest R-rated movie openings, it does end up at number 11. This is the kind of movie that will continue to succeed with its good word of mouth, ensuring that it won’t face a massive drop in income despite the incoming competition.

As far as the worldwide numbers are concerned, John Wick Chapter 4 added $64 million more overseas and brought its worldwide opening to $137 million. In doing so, it has taken down every March movie it was competing with.

The official posters of Shazam 2 and Creed III (Image via DC)

Following John Wick Chapter 4, Creed III continued to retain its position, making $10.4 million on its fourth weekend. It brought its worldwide total to $245 million. At number 3 was Shazam 2, which is taking a dip in its box office performance with the competition it faces.

Then there’s Scream VI, which pulled in $8.4 million on its third weekend and brought its total to $139 million worldwide. Lastly, at number 5 was Sony’s 65, which added another $3.2 million domestically to bring its worldwide total to $49 million.

If things go in the right direction, John Wick 4 might end up earning more than the previous three films in the franchise

Keanu Reeves in Chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

Chapter 4 was produced on a budget of $100 million, which was way more than Parabellum’s $75 million, Chapter 2’s $40 million, or the original film’s $30 million. Thus, it has always done justice to its increasing budget with its performance.

The first film made $86 million, while the second one pulled in $171 million. After this, Parabellum followed with a total of $327 million, and now Chapter 4 is looking to end up between $400-550 million. However, a lot of it will depend on how the movie does against Dungeons & Dragons and Mario in the coming two weeks. Beyond that, there will be a three-week stretch of no competition until Guardians Vol. 3.

Hence, a lot of good things are expected out of John Wick 4. It’s impressive how the $100 million spent on the film is reaping great rewards for Lionsgate. However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will even struggle to make $150 million worldwide, which will end up being the lowest total for any DCEU movie to this date.

Poll : 0 votes