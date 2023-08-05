Jupiter's Legacy Season 2: Why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a sequel

From the moment Netflix announced Jupiter's Legacy, the murmurs of excitement over what Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 might entail began to circulate. The series, debuting on May 7, 2021, wasn't merely another title in the streaming platform's vast library; it represented a universe of possibilities.

Stemming from Mark Millar's illustrious comic, this ambitious project marked the beginning of Netflix's association with Millarworld. Spanning a storyline that traversed decades and offered a rich tapestry of characters, it was hoped that the foundation laid in the first season would pave the way for a grander second one.

However, the aspirations for Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 were thwarted a month after its premiere. On June 2, 2021, Netflix's bombshell announcement dropped, signaling the end of the road for the series.

Beyond its 38 percent critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, were there insurmountable challenges that doomed not only its maiden season but also quashed hopes for Jupiter's Legacy Season 2?

The rise and fall of Jupiter's Legacy Season 2

Promises and pitfalls: The elusive dream of season 2 of Jupiter's Legacy (Image via Netflix)

Crafting Jupiter's Legacy was a challenge from the outset. Steven DeKnight, helming the series, envisaged a budget fitting for its expansive scale. However, his aspirations, which would have undoubtedly impacted the potential second season, met with resistance.

Netflix countered his initial bid for at least $12 million per episode, which set the bar below $9 million. Disagreements over budget foreshadowed deeper issues. Delays and cost overruns marred the production, with DeKnight's outspoken nature leading to clashes with the streaming giant.

Production was halted midway, and DeKnight's exit further clouded the future of Jupiter's Legacy Season 2. His successor, Sang Kyu Kim, inherited the unenviable task of revising the initial episodes.

Despite these reshuffles, the series' challenges persisted. A prolonged 2020 post-production phase brought in Louis Leterrier, renowned for his contributions to Dark Crystal and Lupin, in a bid to salvage the show. However, this seemed too little, too late.

IGN @IGN Jupiter's Legacy has been cancelled by Netflix after only one season. This comes as a surprise because of Season 1's cliffhanger ending. pic.twitter.com/lVICYVAfj4

With the mounting costs exceeding even DeKnight's original estimate, it highlighted the financial commitment such a venture, including a prospective Jupiter's Legacy Season 2, would have necessitated.

This became especially apparent when juxtaposed against other superhero ventures, like Marvel, whose budget per episode soared between $15 million and $20 million.

A management reshuffle at Netflix further complicated matters. Projects like Jupiter's Legacy found themselves scrutinized under the new regime, casting further doubt over the realization of a second season. Notably, while its cancellation shocked many, Nielsen's metrics showcased its dominant performance, surpassing several acclaimed titles in May.

Mark Millar and Netflix's latest revelation: Supercrooks, a new chapter in the Jupiter saga (Image via Netflix)

In a captivating turn of events, Mark Millar and Netflix unveiled plans for Supercrooks, a fresh live-action series that falls under the Jupiter umbrella. This announcement came as a bittersweet moment, serving as both a salve for those pining for Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 and a source of intrigue, sparking debates about its connection to the original series.

In reflection, the absence of Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 not only signifies the loss of a potential masterpiece but also illuminates the intricate challenges woven into the fabric of producing high-budget streaming content.

The indelible mark left by Jupiter's Legacy stands as a poignant reminder of the volatile nature of the streaming industry.

Jupiter's Legacy Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix.