Jurassic World: Chaos Theory teaser trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the latest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise and a sequel to the 2020 animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Camp Cretaceous marked the franchise's entry into animated television and concluded in July 2022 after its fifth season.

Two years after the success of the first series, the sequel is set to reintroduce many familiar faces. The show is developed by Zack Stentz, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serving as showrunners and executive producers.

While the first series presented a storyline revolving around adventures and survival tactics, the sequel appears to take on a darker tone, as hinted by the trailer. The team of survivors, now the lead characters, have something chasing them years after they survived the camp.

Three major takeaways from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory teaser trailer

Here are some key points hinting at the expected plot of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, as indicated in the Netflix teaser video:

The characters have grown into adults six years later

As the trailer shows, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory presents the plot of events six years after the conclusion of the original series, where the teenagers returned to civilization. The trailer juxtaposes past and present, featuring a flashback image of the teens in their glory, contrasted with a present-day shot of a tall and grownup Ben.

Moreover, the characters of the Nublar Six team exhibit a more mature take on the problems in front of them. This maturity is evident in their handling of crises, as they unite to face current crises. Notably, the two boys are depicted investigating the problems together.

The Nublar Six team continues to have a strong bond

The bond between Nublar Six may play an important part in the plot (Image via Netflix)

In the teaser's flashback scene, the teenagers are questioned by the media about how they could manage the difficult feat of surviving the ordeal of fighting off the giant reptiles. Darius attributes their success to their togetherness, highlighting the strength they found in each other.

Later on, in the trailer, when Ben informs Darius about somebody hunting them, the two boys speak about warning the others before it is too late. This again shows how they have each other's backs, and this friendship may again be a focal point in the upcoming Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

The Jurassic World: Chaos Theory connects to Jurassic World: Dominion with dinosaurs everywhere

Maps and data make for more serious storyline in the series (Image via Netflix)

The trailer shows various dinosaur encounters, including one seen outside Ben's window, two raptors in the backyard, a chase involving Darius, and another ramming into Ben's jeep. Moreover, the ending scene in the trailer shows another giant reptile in the moonlight jumping onto the camera shot.

Besides that, another scene in the teaser shows an online community group sharing information, followed by a map of America with red spots marked on it. The red areas, scattered all over the map, may refer to dinosaur sightings, which leads to the story of Dominion, where dinosaurs are let loose on Earth and run amok.

What else is expected from the trailer of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory?

Interestingly, the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory teaser brings images of different and new species of dinosaurs as the franchise keeps updating its animals. This also includes the one animal that rammed into Ben's jeep, which looks like a cross between a raptor and a spinosaurus, which was not seen before in the franchise.

Showrunner Scott Kreamer spoke to EW about the plot he presented in the series. While he wanted to showcase a sophisticated story with young adults, he has a conspiracy theory to bring forth here. He said:

"This is a conspiracy thriller. The kids are unravelling this mystery, and just when they think they've got it figured out, maybe there's a bigger story to be told."

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is expected to fix some of the mistakes and mismatches presented by other movies in the franchise so far. It is also supposed to set the stage for Jurassic World 4.

Keep an eye out for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 24, 2024.