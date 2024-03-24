Netflix is the hub of binge-worthy shows catering to a wide range of people around the world. Not only do they have a show for every occasion, but they also have one for everyone, irrespective of their socio-political standing. It has only been three months since 2024, and the OTT giant has already released a string of shows that can easily be watched in one sitting.

These shows extend across genres. While some are sci-fi thrillers, others are rom-coms. Some are also documentary in nature. Besides that, there are also some that are animated. Featured in the list of 10 best shows to binge-watch on Netflix as of March 2024 are:

The ten best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now are:

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Featuring on top of the list is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Released on February 22, 2024, the show has managed to stay in the top 10 worldwide, on the OTT platform. The show has just one season comprising eight episodes, which makes it the top pick for binge-watching.

The story of the show chronicles Aang's desperate attempts to master the four elements of the earth to save the world from the Fire Nation.

2) Friends

When it comes to binge-watching, one can never go wrong with Friends. This cult-classic sitcom punches in the laughter irrespective of their mood. However, the show is lengthy and fans might have to hold onto their seats for a bit longer than expected. But in the end, it is all worth it. All 10 seasons of the show are available on the OTT platform for the viewers to enjoy.

Friends outlines the friendship of six people in the hub of New York City. Their personal journies as well as their collective journeys form the crux of the show.

3) Beef

This Netflix mini-series is extremely binge-worthy. Beef, released on February 22, 2024, has just one season comprising ten episodes. All the episodes of the comedy-drama are extremely engaging and one would not be able to stop watching it even if they wanted.

Beef chronicles the lives of two completely different people who cross paths while in a road rage. The two, unhappy with their respective lives, find solace in each other. However, the path they take for that is non-traditional.

4) Bojack Horseman

All six seasons of Bojack Horseman are currently streaming on Netflix. Though a lengthy watch, the animated psychological comedy-drama won't let fans switch to something else. This makes the show extremely bingeworthy.

Bojack Horseman chronicles the life of Bojack, the show's titular character. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the '90s ... 20 years later. Set in an L.A. where humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, "BoJack Horseman" is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next."

5) Griselda

Released on January 25, 2025, Griselda was one of the most talked about shows in the world at the time of its release. The miniseries has just one season and, all six episodes are currently available on Netflix.

Griselda tells the story of the rise and fall of Miami drug queenpin Griselda Blanco. Although fictional in parts, the show provides a brief insight into the undertakings of the "Cocaine Godmother."

6) One Day

One Day is a romantic comedy-drama released on Netflix on February 8, 2024. At the time of its release, the show had ranked in several countries on the platform.

One Day is an adaptation of the 2009 novel, One Day by David Nicholls as well as the 2011 movie with the same name. The synopsis for the show reads:

"The Netflix limited series tells the decades-spanning love story of protagonists Dex and Em as they reunite on the same day every year."

7) American Nightmare

American Nightmare is a docu-series that shook the entire world when it was first released on January 17, 2024. It has just three episodes capping in at 45 minutes on average. Audiences will be able to watch it easily in one sitting.

American Nightmare narrates the story of one of the most horrific crimes committed in American history. It chronicles the kidnapping of Denise Huskins from her then-boyfriend's home by a group of strangers. The incident was followed by days of horror, police inaction, and onus shifting until someone finally stepped in to solve the case.

8) Buried Truth: The Indrani Mukerjea Story

By now, Netflix has been able to create a niche for themselves in the field of docuseries. Buried Truth: The Indrani Mukerjea Story is just another addition to their list. The sole season of the show comprises four episodes of around 44 minutes on average, which are extremely binge-worthy.

The show tells the story of Indrani Mukerjea who was convicted and jailed for the murder of her daughter. It comprises first-hand accounts of all those involved along with real footage of actual events and a few re-enactments of the same.

9) 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is the latest sci-fi thriller addition to the OTT platform. The show was only released recently on March 21, 2024. Since then, the show has secured a position in the top ten shows worldwide.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

10) Castlevania Nocturne

Wrapping up the list of the top ten binge-worthy shows streaming on Netflix right now is Castlevania Nocturne. All eight episodes of the first season of the animated series were released on the platform on September 28, 2023.

Castlevania Nocturne chronicles the lives of Richter Belmont and his sister Maria Renard in Machecoul, a French commune in the 1970's.

Netflix will be releasing a fresh list of shows in April 2024 which the audiences are looking forward to. Some of those include Ripley, Parasyte: The Grey, and Dead Boy Detectives.