Where was 3 Body Problem filmed? All shooting locations explored

All episodes of 3 Body Problem are currently streaming on March 21, 2024. The series comes from the minds of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss who had earlier collaborated on the hugely successful Game of Thrones franchise. This time the duo has partnered with Alexander Woo to bring to life the story of the Chinese novel of the same name by the writer Liu Cixin.

To do justice to the plot of the book and the show, 3 Body Problem had to be shot in some extravagant locations. The show's crew and cast had to fly across the globe to accomplish this. According to the show's IMDb page, some of the locations in which the show was shot were the United Kingdom, the United States of America, China, and Panama.

Which are the locations in which 3 Body Problem was shot?

As mentioned already, Netflix's 3 Body Problem was shot in some of the primal locations around the world. Major portions of the show were shot in the United Kingdom while the rest was shot primarily in popular cities in the USA and China. Mentioned below are the places in which the show was shot.

1) London, England in the UK

One of the prime UK locations used for filming 3 Body Problem was London, the capital city of England, UK. It also happens to be one of the largest cities in England, home to over 8 million people. The city boasts some prime locations such as the London Eye, River Thames, Tower Bridge, Tower of London, and Piccadilly Circus.

If you look closely you will be able to spot all these places in the show. However, given that the show is a sci-fi thriller the places had to be digitally altered to fit the narrative. This may make it difficult for some to recognize these places.

2) Scotland in the UK

The picturesque landscapes of Scotland in the UK served as an ideal location for the sci-fi series. Parts of the show were shot in the location owing to its topography and its natural scenic beauty. You can spot some of the locations if you look closely. However, as mentioned, some would be difficult to spot as CGI was used to give it the feel the creators were attempting to.

3) New York City

Excerpts of the show were filmed in one of the most happening cities in the United States. The city also happens to be one of the most populated cities in the US. The city boasts of being the epitome of modernism and culture. Prime locations such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge, and Central Park have always been among the top picks for filmmakers.

4) Tibet in China

Since the plot of the show takes on the events that happened in China in the 1960s the show needed to be shot in the East Asian country. If you live in China or have visited the place, you will be able to spot some of its prime locations. With that being said, some may find the places unrecognizable due to digital aspect used in the show.

5) Shenzhen in China

As mentioned already 3 Body Problem had to be shot in China to provide authenticity to the narrative. Besides, Tibet, parts of the show were shot in Shenzhen, the third most populated city in China.

The city is also a special economic zone which provides the ideal setting for a scientist and a group of detectives trying to ward off aliens trying to invade Earth.

6) Hong Kong in China

Hong Kong in China was one of the locations that were used in the 3 Body Problem. The city is a melting pot of cultures as well as a special administrative region. The city's topography coupled with its cultural significance provided the ideal setting for the show.

7) Panama

Bits of 3 Body Problem was also shot in Panama situated in Latin America. The city is sparsely populated with some picturesque views, thanks to its elaborate water bodies. Some of the primal locations in the city include La Palma, Darién, and The Chagres River.

Will there be a second season of 3 Body Problem?

Netflix is yet to put a seal of stamp on the rumors surrounding the possibility of a second season of 3 Body Problem. However, based on an interview with the show's creators with Collider the possibilities seem to be endless.

In an exclusive with the media outlet, David Benioff, one of the show's creators made some revelations that made some fans believe that the saga of 3 Body Problem was most likely to continue. He said:

“The third book is massive. It’s twice as long, I think, as the other two books. So maybe that’s one season; maybe it’s two. But, you know, I think we’d need at least three, maybe four seasons to tell the whole story.”

All episodes of 3 Body Problem are currently streaming on Netflix.