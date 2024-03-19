3 Body Problem actor reacts to Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow reunion claims on Game of Thrones spin-off

Game of Thrones star John Bradley recently sat for an interview with Comicbook TV, which has GOT fans reeling. The news concerns a possible reunion between Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow in the upcoming GOT spin-off.

When quipped about the reunion, Bradley did not give a definitive answer. Instead, he left the interviewer and the audience on a cliffhanger. When asked if people were more likely to see an alien invasion or a Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow reunion, the actor said:

"Well, one of those things is more in my own hands than the other, I should say. But it depends what you want more. What would you prefer? I am at your service. What would you prefer? I think one thing can't be any more impossible than anything else," Bradley said. "It's either impossible or it isn't though ... The distance between possible and impossible is massive."

Will Game of Thrones return with a spin-off about Jon Snow?

Reports suggesting the possibility of a Game of Thrones spin-off with Jon Snow have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, due to reasons unknown, the show has still not been able to go into development.

While promoting 3 Body Problem, an upcoming project by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the duo spilled some beans regarding the Jon Snow spin-off. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, when the two were asked about the spin-off, Weiss had said:

“Nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it’s like 60 pounds.”

To this, Benioff added:

“Maybe if we waited longer, like in the belated Hustler sequel The Color of Money — that was a good sequel.”

From their comments, fans who had been waiting for an announcement deduced that the show was no longer in the works. However, some fans are still hopeful about the Jon Snow spin-off happening.

Are there any other Game of Thrones spin-offs happening?

Since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, news circling the possibility of multiple spin-offs started to do the rounds. Among them, the one that has been able to reach audiences until now is House of the Dragon. Following its massive success, a second season of the show is also on the way. It is to be released sometime in June 2024.

Besides House of the Dragon, the GOT spin-off that had garnered the most traction was that of Jon Snow. However, that project is also surrounded by uncertainty at present. Other Game of Thrones spin-off projects expected to be made are:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

10,000 Ships

The Golden Empire

Nine Voyages and,

An untitled project chronicling Aegon Targaryen's conquests in Westeros

A spinoff called "Flea Bottom" was also in the works, but it has been shelved.

