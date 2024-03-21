3 Body Problem: Game of Thrones creator reveals they traded dragons for aliens

3 Body Problem, a science fiction series, is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2024. The series comes from the minds of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who had earlier created Game of Thrones. This time they are joined by Alexander Woo, who has been a writer on the HBO fantasy horror drama series True Blood.

Despite Benioff and Weiss's return as the dynamic duo, the two decided to trade the dragons for aliens this time. In an interview with the BBC News, the two creators reveal that it was time for them to move on from the fantasy genre and try something new.

Instead of mighty dragons flying across the sky, strange-looking aliens will try to invade the earth's orbit and create chaos.

The show's plot has been adapted from a Chinese novel by Liu Cixin called The Three-Body Problem. The Netflix series will be the second adaptation of the book following its successful Chinese adaptation in the television series Three-Body.

How can you watch 3 Body Problem?

3 Body Problem is slated to release on March 21, 2024, on Netflix in the United States. All eight episodes of the show will be dropped on the same day. This means that if anyone wants to binge-watch the show, they can do so with great ease. It is unclear at this point if the show will have a worldwide release. If it does not, a majority of people would have to rely on VPNs for watching the show.

What is the plot of 3 Body Problem?

Although much has not been revealed about the plot of 3 Body Problem, certain things can be deduced based on the trailer released for the series. The trailer, released on March 7, 2024, by Netflix, gave the audience a fair idea of what to expect from the series. The trailer came with a gist for the series, which read:

"A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

If one were to follow the book on which the upcoming series is based, one would have an even clearer picture of what to expect from it. The book chronicles an alien invasion from a distant planet following a threat to their lives due to a distressing situation on their planet.

A group of scientists and a detective are responsible for preventing this catastrophe. While dealing with the same, they are burdened with several obstacles that they must overcome to survive.

Who is in the cast of 3 Body Problem?

The main cast of 3 Body Problem comprises the following actors:

Benedict Wong

Jess Hong

Eiza González

Jovan Adepo

John Bradley

Rosalind Chao

Zine Tseng

Alex Sharp

Ben Schnetzer

Liam Cunningham

Marlo Kelly

Jonathan Pryce

Sea Shimooka

Saamer Usmani, and

Eve Ridley

Featuring in recurring roles in the series are Jason Forbes and Stacy Abalogun. The show will witness the reunion of several Game of Thrones actors, like John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce, Conleth Hill, and Mark Gatiss.

3 Body Problem premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 21, 2024.