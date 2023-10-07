Castlevania: Nocturne, the Netflix animated series based on the popular Konami video game series, received a second season renewal just one week after its premiere. The franchise started off as a collection of video games featuring the illustrious House of Belmont and their never-ending generational search for Dracula.

Over the years, the video game series of the same name has achieved enormous popularity. In September 2017, Netflix released an animated TV version, with Castlevania: Nocturne being the sequel to the original animated series.

The video game adaptation made it to the Top 10 English TV List on the streaming service in the first five days after the series debuted on Netflix. Additionally, the show also made it to the top 10 category in 40 different nations, which could be exactly why Netflix decided to announce its renewal a mere 8 days after its debut.

Dynamic duo Sam Deats and Adam Deats continue their collaboration for the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne

On October 6, 2023, Netflix confirmed the continuation of Castlevania: Nocturne through its official Twitter account and YouTube channel. Additionally, the streaming service unveiled a teaser picture for the upcoming second season. The second season is expected to premiere in 2024, according to Forbes.

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the second season's length and specific release date as of writing, but the audience can expect Netflix to reveal additional details without delay.

In a joint statement, creator-showrunner Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde said,

"Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support! We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

The eight-episode first season of Castlevania: Nocturne debuted on September 28, 2023, to enthusiastic acclaim from both critics and fans. The adult animated series is recognized for its somber tone, spectacular animation, diverse cast of characters, and realistic recreation of the original computer game. Producer Kevin Kolde, who previously contributed to the first Castlevania series, is in charge of the program with Clive Bradley as the show's creator and writer.

Castlevania: Nocturne revolves around a vampire queen who claims to be the messiah and poses a new threat to Richter Belmont, a descendent of the vampire-hunting clan, and Maria Renard, a teenage rebel during the French Revolution, in this stand-alone prequel to the Castlevania animated series.

The voices of Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Richard Dormer as the Abbot Emmanuel, Aaron Neil as Mizrak, Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory/Sekhmet, Elarica Johnson as Drolta Tzuentes, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, and Iain Glen as Juste Belmont are heard in Nocturne.

In addition, James Callis returns from the previous Castlevania series as Alucard. Season 2 will be produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation, with Sam Deats and Adam Deats directing once more.

In addition to Gen V, Blood of Zeus, Invincible: Atom Eve, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix has recently developed a number of popular animated programs, including the titular series, due to their phenomenal popularity. With a Netflix subscription, fans can watch the original Castlevania and its sequel without any hassle.

