KAOS trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned about the upcoming Netflix drama

Netflix released a teaser for its upcoming series called KAOS today, on March 20, 2024. The newly released trailer features the veteran actor Jeff Goldblum (known for Jurrasic Park, Independence Day, and Thor: Ragnarok) donning the role of the Greek god Zeus.

The series has been created by Charlie Covell, who is credited with creating the hit series The End of the F***ing World. KAOS is slated to be a dark comedy with popular characters from Greek mythology as the central characters of the plot.

The official logline of the series reads:

"Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, King of the gods. All-powerful, cruel, occasionally benevolent… he has no idea that the plot to take him down has begun."

The newly released teaser features the mythological Greek god in an exciting avatar. The series will feature other characters from Greek mythology who are plotting the downfall of the King of Gods as he desperately holds on to his throne.

Netflix's KAOS: 3 takeaways from the trailer

1) Jeff Goldblum leads the way as the King of Gods - Zeus

The newly released trailer for KAOS opens with a shot of buoyant clouds leading up to a close-up of Jeff Goldblum in luxe clothing. The short trailer wastes no time in establishing that he is portraying Zeus, the King of Gods (as per Greek mythology).

He delivers an imposing line in the trailer saying:

"Honor me. That's a command, not a request."

Zeus is not a power to be trifled with and Goldblaum looks to have brought the same energy into the contemporary setting placed upon the King of Gods. Goldblum is known for putting in memorable performances and his initial looks in KAOS draw a slight comparison to his performance as Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok.

2) KAOS has a stellar cast

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

The upcoming dark-comedy series not only features Jeff Goldblum but also a star-studded pack of actors along with him.

Janet McTeer plays the role of the goddess Hera (Zeus' wife) and David Thewlis plays the God of Death, Hades. Cliff Curtis features the God of the seas, Poseidon, and Nabhaan Rizwan portrays the God of wine, Dionysus. The cast also features other members like Aurora Perrineau, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, and Debi Mazar.

3) Be prepared for an intriguing plot

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

Based on a contemporary setting, the plot for KAOS is an interesting one. As per the trailer, it features Zeus in a lavish new outlook as he wakes up one day and discovers a pimple on his head.

This sets Zeus on a neurotic path, convinced that his downfall is imminent. As per the official Netflix site, the plot also shows how Hades starts losing his grip over the underworld while Hera assumes domineering control over Earth and her husband too.

The Netflix synopsis states that the other Gods are starting to lose their grip too with Poseidon too busy partying and Zeus' son Dionysus heading for a clash with his father. This enrages a few mortals and three of them set off on a cosmically connected path to bring down the Gods.

KAOS will premiere on Netflix later this year as per the official trailer.