Percy Jackson and the Olympians gets renewal order on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been confirmed for a second season after a promising debut on Disney+ in December 2023. The news has been confirmed by Ayo Davis, the Branded Television President for Disney.

He said in his statement:

"Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere. We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life."

The news is a welcome for fans of the popular character adapted for the screen, inspired by Rick Riordan's book series of the same name. Percy Jackson and the Olympians gained immense popularity as it received around 13.3 million views across Disney+ and Hulu in its premiere week.

"We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!"- Rick Riordan confirms that the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will focus on the second book in the series

The author of the Percy Jackson series, Rick Riordan, followed the confirmation of season 2 of the series with a confirmation of his own. As one of the executive producers of the show, Riordan was excited with the confirmation of the second season. He made the following statement:

"I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+. Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

The announcement from Riordan confirms that the second season will follow the second book in the series titled Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters. The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians followed the events of the first book, Lightning Thief, where Percy Jackson was first introduced to the life of a Demigod and visited Camp Half-Blood for the first time.

It was warranted that the show would be back for a second season since it enjoyed widespread success, unlike the 2010 and 2013 films featuring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. The films were based on the first two books and did not fare well critically.

The Disney+ reboot of the series has brought the characters back to life and is more in tune with the books, as per author Rick Riordan. The second season will see the return of Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, along with Annabeth Chase, played by Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The second season should also see Jason Mantzoukas reprising the role of Dionysus along with Glynn Turman as Chiron.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently available for streaming on Diney+ and Hulu.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE