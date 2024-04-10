Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes new promo shows humans lost their "ability to speak"

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently gearing up for its release and a new promo shared online on April 8 gives fans a glimpse into its plot. It sheds light on Raka (portrayed by Peter Macon) and reveals that the humans on Earth have lost their ability to speak, which seems to be a major focus of the title.

"Humans lost their dominance and their ability to speak," Raka says in the clip.

The concept of human beings being mute was something that was set up in War for the Planet of the Apes with the Simian Flu taking over the world. However, the promo reveals that the human character Mae portrayed by Freya Allan has the ability to speak.

Humans being mute in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was set up in previous movies

Expand Tweet

In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, fans will be introduced to a world where the apes reign supreme and humans are reduced to lesser beings. In the new promo, Raka reveals while mentioning Caesar's story that humans lost everything including the ability to speak, and this was because of the Simina Flu takeover in the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes taking place 300 years after Caesar delivers his apes to the promised land, it will build upon many plot points that were set up in the previous titles of the franchise. Starting with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, viewers saw the Simian Flu taking over the world and reducing it to a post-apocalyptic land in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

The second film focused on humans who were immune to the virus, but by the time War for the Planet of the Apes came around, the Simian Flu had evolved in a way that directly affected the vocal cords of an infected person. This caused them to go mute right before they were about to die.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will build upon this plotline

Expand Tweet

The trailers and promos for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have been building on this plotline.

While most humans won't have speaking roles in the upcoming film, Freya Allan's character Mae, will stand out as one of the few who will, as seen in the new promo. The short clip makes it clear that she will be an integral part of Noa's journey in the film, which is also why the apes will be seen hunting her. After all, she is the first human they have seen speak in a long time.

Humans not being able to speak has long been a staple for the Planet of the Apes franchise. However, it wasn't until the newer films that fans were given a reason for the same and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be sure to dive into this in great detail.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming title will follow Noa as he goes on a journey alongside Mae to discover the history of the new world, and fans will be able to witness the duo's adventures when the title releases in theatres on May 10.