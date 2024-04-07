Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes: Freya Allan's character breakdown

Witcher actress Freya Allan is the main character of Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Allan plays Mae, the human hunted by the apes in the latest installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot and the follow-up to 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. The movie will hit theaters exclusively on May 10, 2024.

A few hints displayed in the released trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes suggest that Freya Allan is reprising her role as an astronaut from Charlton Heston's original film. This could possibly lead to a reenactment of the movie's famous twist.

Mae, an intelligent human, and Noa, a central chimpanzee, embark on a special journey to determine the future of humans and apes, opposing the leader of the apes, Proximus (Kevin Durand).

Freya Allan is most well-known for her performance in the Netflix series The Witcher as Princess Cirilla of Cintra. She also plays a younger version of The Widow in the AMC series Into the Badlands and a younger Sam in the 2021 movie Gunpowder Milkshake.

What is Freya Allan's character in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Expand Tweet

With only the 30-second trailer out, Freya Allan’s character, Mae, in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is depicted as an intelligent human who ends up in the middle of a conflict between apes under unknown circumstances. She is rescued by Noa, an orangutan with morals.

Her character, as exhibited in the trailer, divides the fans into two groups to explain her intelligence: One compares her to Taylor, who in the original movie is a time-traveling astronaut. In contrast, the other group presumes her character as a simple, intelligent human who is immune to the Simian Flu virus.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set about 300 years after the events of Caesar's story concluded in War for the Planet of the Apes, in which an evolved ape society, under the brutal dictatorship of Proximus Caesar, seeks to subjugate the savage remnants of humanity.

Freya from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Image via 20th Century Studio)

Freya Allan's character, Mae, is the central focus of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, along with her chimpanzee companion Noa. The partnership between the two against the cruelty of the other apes with power is something that the fans of the franchise cannot miss.

As Mae is comparatively intelligent and smart in comparison to the other human primitives, with degressive decision-making skills after being infested by the virus, Mae is a natural target for the dictator Proximus Caesar, who presumes that she could help humans regain their intellect through teachings and inculcating ideas, making the apes lose their dominance over humans.

What makes Freya Allan's character smarter than other humans in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Mae has a higher intellect than other humans; this is only possible if she is immune to the virus that depleted other humans' minds or if she wasn’t present when the virus spread out, explaining that she could be an astronaut who later returned to Earth in an unfamiliar environment after completing her space program.

The Simian Flu is the cause of the global illness that spreads over the earth in the reboot prequel trilogy of Planet of the Apes. It is both the cause of humanity's demise and the mechanism that permits apes to progressively gain dominance over the most super species, "the humans." Instead of killing most people, the modified Simian Flu causes them to become silent and significantly impairs their intelligence.

As the movie proceeds, fans will be made aware of how Mae's immunity towards the virus and her brain's ability to function normally will threaten Proximus Caesar, who desires to rule the entire Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

One of 20th Century Studios' most well-known and lasting franchises, Planet of the Apes has brought in more than $2 billion at the box office globally. The first movie in the series, which was based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, was released by 20th Century Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and receive a special Academy Award.

This was followed by two TV shows and four theatrical sequel releases.