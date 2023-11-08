Loki season 2 episode 6: Exact release time and what to expect

Loki season 2 episode 6 will premiere on November 9 at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+. After seeing Loki gather his squad in episode 5, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the finale.

A rumor by an insider on Twitter, whose handle is @Cryptic4KQual, states that the runtime of Loki season 2 episode 6 will be 56 minutes (or a little more than 51 minutes without credits). If this is true, the upcoming episode will be the most lengthy one of the god of mischief's own series.

The title of the episode is currently unknown and fans can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

Loki season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and where to watch

The season finale of Loki season 2 is set to grace viewers' screens via Disney+ on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 6 pm ET. Below are the exact release dates and timings for the upcoming finale of Loki season 2 for fans across the globe.

Pacific Time - 6 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Central Time - 8 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Eastern Time - 9 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 2 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 6:30 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 9 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Friday, November 10, 2023

Only those with a Disney+ membership can enjoy Loki season 2 episode 6, the final installment of the current season. As of this writing, the show cannot be streamed on any other platform.

Loki season 2 episode 6: What to expect

The narrative of Loki season 2 episode 5 may have an effect on the whole MCU and the Multiverse at large, greatly increasing the stakes of the upcoming installment. In the penultimate episode, Science/Fiction, a major theme was Loki's ability to modify his own story.

This is an essential component of the entire mythology surrounding the Asgardian God of Mischief, Loki, as shown in comic books as well. All of this is taken from the 2011 adaptation of Marvel Comics' Loki by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, in which he transforms into a God of Stories.

It is possible that by the conclusion of season 2, Loki might assume the role of a defender of stories as he has already learned to control his Timeslipping powers.

It is yet to be seen if Loki will rewrite the past in the upcoming episode of the hit show. Loki season 2 episode 6 will debut on Disney+ on Thursday, November 9. The entire series is currently available for streaming on the platform.