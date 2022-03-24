Makhno: Ukrainian Freedom Fighter - Humanoids publishes new graphic novel to raise funds for Ukraine

Ukraine's freedom fighter Nestor Makhno’s story has been immortalized in the form of a graphic novel and will serve as an inspiration to not just the citizens of Ukraine, but for the entire world.

LA-based comic book publisher Humanoids revealed the new graphic novel on their website. The news comes on the 29th day of the unfortunate Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Comic book studios have come forward and offered gallant support to the war-stricken nation. Humanoids publications have announced that part of the proceedings from their graphic novels will be donated to Ukrainian war efforts through RAZOM, a humanitarian organization that provides medical aid to the frontline workforce of Ukraine.

Nestor Makhno led an independent insurgency army that inspired peasants to take up arms in Ukraine’s war of independence in 1917

Makhno, along with the peasants of his hometown, gave rise to Makhnovshchina, which loosely translates to Makhno Movement. A small peasant activity in his hometown of Huliaipole went on to become a mass social movement that sent ripples down the entire country of Russia. The movement became the backbone of Ukraine’s war of Independence.

Makhno: Ukrainian Freedom Fighter is written by Roberto Zaghi and Philippe Thirault who are known for Shanghai Dream and Balkans Arena. Through the graphic novel, the artists seek to not just educate the world about the history of Ukraine, but also make the world aware of the undying spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Director of Creative Development at Humanoids Publishing Mark Waid, known for works like Kingdom Come, The Flash, Fantastic Four, Irredeemable, and many more, issued an official statement which read:

“In the spirit of Nestor Ivanovich Makhno himself, a courageous freedom fighter who took more than once to the front lines of combat, Humanoids has chosen to donate to the organization working most directly with the freedom fighters of today.”

Humanoids launched a sneak peek of the comics on select websites. The preview shows a young Makhno facing death in the form of Gallows but is narrowly saved. Nestor is imprisoned but he promises his dying friends that he will keep the flame of the cause burning bright.

The complete graphic novel Makhno: Ukrainian Freedom Fighter has been available for sale from March 22, 2022, on the Humanoids Publishing website as well as major e-commerce websites. The graphic novel starts at $22.99 on Humanoid's website, a percentage of which will be donated to RAZOM.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan