Ukrainian artist's Image Comics covers set to raise money to aid relief efforts

Image Comics stands alongside Ukraine in these unprecedented times, announcing a collaboration with Ukrainian artist Vlad Legostaev. Countries and Industries around the globe are supporting the European nation, which is in turmoil. While some are offering financial help, others are providing food and rations to the distressed nation. The comic book industry also stands strong in support of Ukraine.

Popular comic book studios known for renowned titles like The Walking Dead, Jupiter’s Legacy, and Kick-Ass have shown support for the cause. Ukrainian comic book artist Vlad Legostaev’s comic covers of Time Before Time will raise money for the Ukrainian relief efforts.

Comic book houses like Image Comics and Dark Horse stand strong with Ukraine

Time Before Time Issue #13 (Image via Image Comics)

For the past 3 weeks, the world has been witnessing harrowing images and stories of war coming out of Ukraine. Various comic book publications are stepping ahead to aid the war-torn nation.

Image Comics announced that famous artist Vlad Legostaev will collaborate with Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville. Legostaev designed the cover of issues number 13 and 14 of Time Before Time. The covers of issues #13 and #14 are twin covers that merge and interlock together to form a single image.

The proceedings on both the issues will go on to support Ukraine’s Red Cross relief efforts. Time Before Time creators have always asked artists for B covers for the series. Writer at Image Comics Declan Shalvey said that:

"We recently asked the hugely talented Vlad Legostaev to provide a wonderful connecting cover for an exciting 2-part story by Rory McConville and Ron Salas."

Shalvey added that:

"Unfortunately, since then, Vlad's home country has suffered true horrors, so, with Vlad's permission, we decided to use his art to try to raise money for those suffering in Ukraine. So now, the proceeds from Vlad's B cover for Time Before Time #13 and 14 will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. We hope Vlad's art can help his homeland, in some small way."

Set in a dystopian future, Time Before Time tells the story of a criminal organization that transports people in the past for a better life. The story turns on its head when Tatsuo and Oscar steal the time machine from the evil organization.

It was also announced that Dark Horse comics, the creators of popular comic books like The Mask, Sin City, and Hellboy, will donate 5 million euros to Ukraine’s humanitarian aid.

