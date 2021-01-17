How long has Hellboy actor Ron Perlman been working with the UFC?

Ahead of the spine-tingling encounter between Max Holloway and Calvin Katter at UFC Fight Island 7, a promo video was been released. Narrated by Hellboy actor and longtime voice of UFC promos, Ron Perlman, the promo leaves MMA fans with a lot of anticipation. Perlman has worked with the UFC for more than three years.

The video uploaded on social media set the scene for a good challenge between the two electrifying Americans contesting featherweight dominance. It first showcases welterweight bouts between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown. All events take centre stage at Abu Dhabi where the UFC has returned for a stint that would conclude with Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Priorier on January 23.

In the video, actor Perlman describes Holloway as an 'embodiment of wild warrior spirit' while he tagged Katter as 'one of the most accurate and slicker strikers in all of MMA.'

Holloway, a former UFC Featherweight Champion will be going into the fight with so much to prove while 145-pound bruiser Calvin Kattar looks to establish himself as a knockout power.

Max Holloway vows to claim more UFC titles

Holloway featured in the video where he assured fans of the featherweight title.

‘’I’m only getting better. I got a couple more fights. I will claim that title,’’ Holloway said.

The American will be looking to bounce back from his failed quest to regain the featherweight title championship after losing to Alexander Volkanovski in July 2020.

In the build-up the bout he reiterated his ambition to regain top spot:

"I told you guys way before when I had the belt -- the belt was just something to show the world that I was the champion. I'm going to carry myself as a champion belt or no belt. We're going to go out there and fight. I love fighting. I love to fight. People say it's hard to get up. I'm still fighting five, five [minute] rounds.’’

However, the 29-year-old American has lost three of his four most recent fights.

Kattar, on the other hand, is coming off a perfect 2020, having picked up wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.