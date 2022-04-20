Marvel brings prequel comics to tie-in new Squirrel Girl podcast series: All details explored

After appearing in her own solo series, Squirrel Girl is now creating her own podcast series titled, Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show. Every Marvel fan should know that this little superhero is no less formidable than any other hero since she earlier defeated mighty enemies such as Thanos and Doctor Doom.

Additionally, Marvel launched a prequel comic vertical to match the podcast on April 18. You can find it on Marvel Unlimited.

After her secret identity gets revealed, the superhero decides to start a radio show at her college's station to provide helpful advice to the students. She receives help from her friend Nancy Whitehead, who will be producing the show, and Tippy Toe, her squirrel friend, who will assist her in the booth.

Marvel Unlimited @MarvelUnlimited



Read the new Squirrel Girl Infinity Comic (a lead-in to her new podcast) now on Squirrel Girl's secret identity has been revealed! 🐿️ So what's a girl gotta do to figure out a crimefighting philosophy around here?

Scripted by Ryan North, the SiriusXM podcast series has six episodes and will see Milana Vayntrub as the voice artist. For the unacquainted, Milana was cast as Squirrel Girl in the live action movie of the superheroine which is not in production as of yet.

On the subject of Doreen, Ryan North told Variety,

“Doreen has an optimism that’s not based in naiveté. Her optimism is grounded in fairness and trust and justice. I think she — like me and in a way, she’s more of who I want to be like — really believes there is good in all people and that justice is not punishment, but justice is restorative and it’s about people taking accountability and it’s becoming better versions of themselves."

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl to face a suspicious caller in the new podcast series

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Who's the girl who's got the most power to defeat Thanos?



'Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!', our new @SiriusXM podcast starring @MintMilana , premieres today on the SXM app and @ApplePodcasts ! 🐿️

It won't just be students calling Doreen Green in need of advice. She will also encounter a mysterious caller who will not wait for her to give a solution. instead, he will ask her to create chaos across the city. To deal with the anonymous figure, she will require help from some of the mightiest superheroes, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Prequel Comics

ComiCavalcade GO @comicavalcade

The



ALSO Koi Boi confirmed Trans, straight up. So hell yeah. And Chipmunk Hunk remains that latino hunk we love

The #SquirrelGirl podcast is absolutely as fun as the comics which makes sense since they got Ryan North to write it and a heck of a cast. ALSO Koi Boi confirmed Trans, straight up. So hell yeah. And Chipmunk Hunk remains that latino hunk we love

Ryan North revealed,

“From the very first pitch for ’Squirrel Girl’, the first issue, I wanted the comics to be accessible so that if you don’t have 50 years of Marvel knowledge, you can still enjoy it, hit the ground running, and not feel like you’re left out."

So Ryan has also written a tie-in comics to support the podcast, which released on April 18 on Marvel Unlimited. The comic is available in the Infinity comics format, and it is the prequel to Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show. The “Squirrel Girl” vertical comic tie-in is definitely worth a read.

Picking up from the events of the final issue, the one-shot Infinity comics head towards the podcast series, which is now available on all known podcast platforms, including SiriusXM.

