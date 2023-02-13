Marvel disappoints millions as no trailer for The Marvels is seen at Super Bowl 2023

MCU will be launching three movies this year, of which the biggest game changer might be The Marvels. While people are excited about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Nia DaCosta's The Marvels feels like a trump card that fans know the least about.

The film is expected to feature Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Paris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in the lead, while Zawe Ashton will play the mystery villain in the film. However, that’s about all the information fans have on the movie.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Paris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (Image via Marvel)

Given the recent hype around 2023’s Super Bowl LVII, many MCU enthusiasts were expecting a TV spot at the event. However, Marvel didn’t launch a teaser. Every year, people look forward to the Super Bowl, and the excitement isn’t just limited to football games. Although the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, the movie trailers once again stole the show.

However, Super Bowl LVII wasn’t as exciting for Marvel fans. Only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got a trailer, and Disney launched a Big Game Spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Neither Secret Invasion nor The Marvels got a spot, especially after many reports suggested that the latter will. The absence of a trailer has thus left many fans disappointed.

"We didn't even get a teaser": MCU fans express disappointment at not seeing The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023

This year’s Super Bowl would have been the perfect time to launch a teaser for The Marvels. In fact, previous instances have suggested that Marvel usually dominates the Super Bowl with their Big Game Spots, and launching a spot for their July release is quite common. However, this year didn’t live up to the expectations of many fans.

‏َ @WandasAttorney They cut the Little Mermaid and The Marvels Super Bowl trailers for GOTG Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones 5… They cut the Little Mermaid and The Marvels Super Bowl trailers for GOTG Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones 5…https://t.co/qvkHYlmWuF

me llamo tobey! :) @thwippin me infront Marvel Studios asking them where the Secret Invasion and The Marvels trailer is me infront Marvel Studios asking them where the Secret Invasion and The Marvels trailer is https://t.co/6GGbBb0qg0

Besides the Captain Marvel sequel, reports suggested that Disney would have also launched a teaser for The Little Mermaid. However, they replaced the trailers of these two movies from the slate with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Captain Marvel 2 will see Carol Danvers teaming up with Kamala Khan and Captain Monica Rambeau to save the universe

As the third MCU movie of the year, Captain Marvel 2 is rumored to have a musical element in it. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will be seen crooning as she visits a planet where everyone has to sing and talk. On this planet, viewers will be introduced to Park Seo-joon’s character, Prince Yan, who is reportedly married to Carol Danvers.

The Marvels cast and crew (Image via Getty Images)

Apart from this, the narrative of Captain Marvel 2 is expected to involve a mystery around Kamala’s bangle. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, will arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.

