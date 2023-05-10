Marvel fans go to war over recasting Guardians 3's High Evolutionary actor as Kang

Guardians 3’s High Evolutionary turned out to be one of the most impressive villains Marvel has ever brought to life. For many fans, Chukwudi Iwuji's MCU antagonist is right up there with the other great MCU villains including Thanos, Killmonger, and Loki.

One of the main reasons Iwuji is getting so much love from people is because his portrayal of the High Evolutionary made them truly hate the character.

It’s because of this amazing portrayal that Marvel fans are now debating whether he should replace Jonathan Majors' Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after he got arrested and charged with assault in late March.

Marvel fans debate over the High Evolutionary actor replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang

High Evolutionary and Kang (Image via Marvel)

With the possibility of Jonathan Majors facing some jail time after his second court hearing in June, MCU's Kang could be recast. Rumors suggest that Marvel is already looking for potential actors to recast the villain of the Multiverse Saga. Now, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some fans believe that Marvel needs to look no further as Chukwudi Iwuji would be a great replacement for Majors.

But as the High Evolutionary was a separate villain, people are suggesting theories to make sense out of Iwuji's recasting. Some of those state that he could simply be revealed as another Kang variant from Earth-616 (or Earth-199999).

The following tweets show fan suggestions asking for Iwuji to be cast as Kang.

Teen Cthulhu🐙 @Teen_Cthulhu Look, all I'm saying is, if the Jonathan Majors 'thing' needs fixing, I'm ok with the MCU just saying, "The High Evolutionary was a Kang variant, and Chukwudi Iwuji will be Kang going forward", I wouldn't mind one bit



Nicholas @NicholasJLevi Kevin Feige right now is without question trying to figure out a way to explain that High Evolutionary is a Kang variant to bring Chukwudi Iwuji to replace Jonathan Majors after his performance Kevin Feige right now is without question trying to figure out a way to explain that High Evolutionary is a Kang variant to bring Chukwudi Iwuji to replace Jonathan Majors after his performance https://t.co/wW5qUxomgS

Thanos Jones, Conjuror of Cheap Tricks @Reverend_Thanos The High Evolutionary somewhat resembles the Scarlet Centurian Kang we saw in Quantumania, in terms of armor. If you have HE pull a classic comic move and survive, it’s not an insane idea for him to be the Kang variant that becomes the man we see in the Council of Kang scene. The High Evolutionary somewhat resembles the Scarlet Centurian Kang we saw in Quantumania, in terms of armor. If you have HE pull a classic comic move and survive, it’s not an insane idea for him to be the Kang variant that becomes the man we see in the Council of Kang scene. https://t.co/PRbgRiXWhj

While some ardent fans don't mind the High Evolutionary being turned into a Kang variant, there are others who have displayed absolute disdain for the idea. They believe that Kang and the High Evolutionary are two vastly different characters and they shouldn't be mixed up.

The following tweets show people being against Chuwudi Iwuji taking over as Kang.

D🅰️hz🅰️n @D4hz4hn Wanting the high evolutionary to be Kang is the stupidest thing I've seen in a while Wanting the high evolutionary to be Kang is the stupidest thing I've seen in a while

Barry bruhman @telecinemas People saying High evolutionary should be a kang variant are dumb since he is a alien. People saying High evolutionary should be a kang variant are dumb since he is a alien.

Tae 🗯 @antitaeclub ‘the high evolutionary should be a kang variant’ ‘the high evolutionary should be a kang variant’ https://t.co/G5iL50buo6

Miles Morales @MyNameIsRhodey the high evolutionary should be a kang vari- the high evolutionary should be a kang vari- https://t.co/c25oI8ScDm

Though many believed Iwuji's portrayal of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain was flawless, it will not make a lot of sense if he was brought back to play Kang as well. If the step is taken, Marvel will have to explain the transition effectively. However, the decision to recast Iwuji as Kang would create a lot of confusion for many viewers.

Why a new actor should be picked to replace Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jonathan Majors found himself in legal trouble after several women came forward and accused him of abuse. On the first day of his hearing, his lawyer presented a lot of evidence suggesting that he was innocent.

However, if Jonathan Majors is proven guilty, Marvel should consider another actor besides Chukwudi Iwuji to play Kang. Even though Iwuji was great with his roles in Peacemaker and Guardians 3 and has the potential to do justice to all the Kang variants, picking a new actor for the role would be the less complicated decision.

The likes of Lakeith Stanfield, John David Washington, and many other rising stars could turn out to be great choices for Kang in the future.

If Kang is recast in the MCU, fans will first see a new actor step into his shoes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

