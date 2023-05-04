Who is Chukwudi Iwuji? Meet the actor who plays the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In James Gunn's upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to be released on Friday, May 5, 2023, it was announced that Chukwudi Iwuji, who played Clemson Murn in Peacemaker, will be portraying the role of the High Evolutionary.

The announcement was made during Marvel's Hall H Comic-Con panel, where he appeared at the event in full costume. This will be Iwuji's second time working with Gunn, having previously appeared in Peacemaker alongside John Cena on HBO Max.

In an interview with Collider, Gunn spoke about his experience working with Iwuji on Peacemaker. He said:

"I loved working with Chukwudi. He's an amazing actor and a great guy."

Chukwudi Iwuji has starred in several popular television shows and movies

Chukwudi Iwuji is a British-Nigerian actor who has made a name for himself in theater and film. He was born in Nigeria and raised in England, and he studied mechanical engineering at the University of Wales before pursuing a career in acting. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, one of the most prestigious drama schools in the world.

Iwuji's first major role was in the 2008 production of Hamlet at the Royal Shakespeare Company. He played the role of Laertes, and his performance was praised by critics. Since then, he has appeared in numerous productions on stage, including King Lear, Othello, and Julius Caesar. He has also appeared in popular television shows such as Doctor Who, The Bill, and Law & Order: UK.

In addition to his work on stage, Iwuji has also made a name for himself in the film industry. He has appeared in several movies, including The Bourne Legacy and John Wick: Chapter 2. In 2021, he played Clemson Murn in Peacemaker, which James Gunn created. This role led to his casting as the High Evolutionary in Gunn's upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Iwuji's talent and versatility have earned him critical acclaim and a growing fan base. He has been praised for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his role and his commanding stage presence.

In an interview with The Guardian, Iwuji spoke about his approach to acting and said:

"I try to find humanity in every character I play. I try to find out what makes them tick, what makes them human."

Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

High Evolutionary is a well-known character in the Marvel Comics universe. He is a geneticist with god-like abilities who created an exoskeleton for himself that grants him immense power. The character has appeared in various Marvel animated projects, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his first live-action appearance.

While it is unclear how Gunn and Marvel will interpret High Evolutionary's origins in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has been revealed that the character is the creator of Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper. The footage shown on the Marvel Hall H Comic-Con panel highlighted Rocket's tragic backstory and some adorable footage of him as a baby.

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are excited to see Iwuji bring High Evolutionary to life on the big screen. With Gunn at the helm and a talented cast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will surely be a thrilling and emotional conclusion to this beloved series.

Watch the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

