Marvel pits Wolverine's kids against cyborg variant of Weapon X: Daken, X-23, and Gabby Kinney to appear in the comic issue

The first two issues of Marvel's X Deaths of Wolverine were released in January 2022, and their focus was primarily Logan.

In the previous issues, Logan traveled back in time to save Professor X from Omega Red. However, a new threat has now emerged in the present. With Logan’s consciousness in the past, it’s on his kids to face this new yet familiar enemy.

Apparently, the third issue of the comic will pit Logan’s kids against a cyborg version of Wolverine, who wants to kill the Krakoa nation’s secret founder, Moira MacTaggert.

Spoilers for the third issue of The X Deaths Of Wolverine

Logan has been dealing with some big problems in the past, and to make things worse, an evil cyborg version has appeared in the present.

Professor X’s present version knows that Logan is too busy protecting his past self. So he reaches out to Laura and shows her some security footage.

In the footage, Laura sees the cyborg who is on a killing spree.

Laura and Gabby are set to fight the evil cyborg version of Logan in the third issue of the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Professor X asks Laura to hunt down this new threat. He says to her:

"Everything hangs in the balance, and who better to send on a pursuit of a Wolverine… than a Wolverine?"

Interestingly, Laura’s clone sister, Gabby, hears the conversation and decides to help her sister out on the mission. So now, we have two versions of the superhero to hunt down the rogue cyborg.

For now, we know nothing about why the cyborg wants to kill Moira MacTaggert. However, there's a chance that Logan’s time-traveling is causing this chain of events in the future.

Fans will see four versions of the superhero in the third comic issue, which will be released on February 23rd (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see four Wolverines in the next issue of the comic. What's more interesting is that the cyborg version of the superhero appears to have some new powers. While it won't be easy for Laura and Gabby to defeat the enemy, they'll certainly save Moira from her dark fate.

These spoilers come from a short preview of the third comic issue. We’ll see the entire thing unfold in the full chapter, which officially arrives on February 23rd, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh