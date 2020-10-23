Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock 'Logan' - Wolverine's final style variation skin

Fortnite Season 4 is moving along like an unstoppable train. Of course, it will have to stop at some point, but until then, things just keep rolling along. The season has already reached Week 9. The challenges are out and the crossover with Marvel Comics is continuing.

Galactus should be arrive any day now to wreak havoc on the heroes and the island. One hero hoping to stop him though, is Wolverine. The Canadian mutant has just received one of the most intimidating skin variation styles in all of Fortnite. The out of costume 'Logan' skin is now available.

How to unlock the Logan skin in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite players would have to have unlocked the base Wolverine character skin first. That is done by completing a set of Wolverine based challenges in the Battle Royale mode. They gradually appeared over the course of Season 4 and at this point, are a complete set. That means anyone with the Battle Pass could have unlocked Wolverine by now.

This new skin style is here, in what may now be his most noticeable modern appearance. Wolverine had always been known for his yellow and blue suit when associated with the X-Men. Recent adaptions on the big screen by Hugh Jackman have changed that. Simply dressed as himself, Logan is what many people point to when Wolverine is brought up.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

That gritty, no nonsense look, with the crazy sideburns, is now in Fortnite. Unlocking it is super simple. Players just need to complete 60 weekly challenges in addition to the Wolverine challenges. Many Fortnite players may have already accomplished this. If that's the case, just open up your locker and be rewarded with this spectacular rendition of Wolverine, also known as Logan.

There are currently 9 weeks worth of Fortnite weekly challenges. That makes for a total of 63 up to this point. There will be more weeks to come, so if some are a bit more challenging than others, waiting just a little longer for the Logan skin won't be a problem.