Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges: Where to find the Sharky Shell location and place top 25

Fortnite Season 4 has been fantastic so far with the introduction of Marvel superheroes and mythic abilities into the game. The title has seen some drastic changes in terms of POIs and the weapon pool, which has been appreciated by the players. Last year, Fortnitemares received bad reviews from the community, and the developers have seemingly come up with a turnaround plan for this year.

So far, the Fortnitemares event has received mixed reviews from the Fortnite community, as some gamers love the after-life shadow gameplay. On the flip side however, some gamers think that the ghosts are overpowered, and that their damage needs to get a nerfed to make matches fun for the players.

This season has also added a lot of new Marvel-themed points of interest on the map. In this article, we will be looking at the location of Sharky Shell on the map, to help players complete their Week 9 challenges in the game.

Fortnite Sharky Shell location in the game

Fortnite Sharky Shell location on the map (Image credit: Pro Game Guides)

Sharky Shell is located on the top side of Coral castle on the map. It can be easily recognized by the Shark shaped den. The location has minimum loot and players don't usually land here to contest it. However, with the Week 9 challenge, which requires players to land at this location and finish top 25 on the map, it should see an increase in player drops.

Moreover, players can easily land here and take the motorboat to places with good loot to increase their chances of survival. Previously, this spot was highly packed with players. However, it has been abandoned since the flood.

