Fortnite v14.40 early patch notes: Fortnitemares update, return of Midas, charge shotgun vaulted, and more

The Fortnite Halloween update is all set to drop today at 4:00 AM EST (1:30 PM IST), and from the looks of it, Epic Games has a lot in store for player come this spooky season.

For starters, various leaks from prominent data leakers, the likes of which include HYPEX and Sizzy, have pointed towards Fortnitemares 2020 primarily revolving around Midas’ revenge.

For the uninitiated, during the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, we saw Midas being dragged away by a shark while he was floating in the middle of the ocean. Some would say that was the end of his saga. The entire ‘Ghost vs Shadow’ storyline has been put on hold since this disappearance of the golden mischief-maker.

As is tradition, Epic sends out early patch notes with a SAC (support a creator) code. The notes for the Fortnite v14.40 update have the following information:

Fortnite early patch notes v14.10 Fortnitemares update

Ghostly New Gameplay

Fortnitemares returns with a terrifying twist in Solos, Duos, and Squads! What was once The Agency has been reclaimed by the ranks of a reawakened mastermind out for revenge. Join his army to fight alongside friend and foe alike and snatch a shadowy victory from the Living.

New challenges

The island is overrun with haunted huts and daunting decorations. Complete new challenges and get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP and more.

Loot Pool changes: Trick or Treat

We’re vaulting the Charge Shotgun, let us know how this changes your play. Ghoulish weapons have returned aid in the shadowy showdown Soar through the skies like a witch, while those with a Sweet tooth will find new treats quite enhancing More super-powers are rotating in, so put those fists up!

- The Fortnite Team

The Fortnite downtime is expected to last an hour or more, depending on the size of the update. As soon as v14.40 is live, we will have the full patch notes with all new changes and additions to have made their way in-game.

