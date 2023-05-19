Marvel's Disney+ dominance: Kevin Feige boasts about record-breaking viewership

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stands tall, beaming with pride as the resounding success of MCU titles on Disney+ reverberates across the streaming landscape. Even in the face of recent hurdles encountered in theaters and on Disney+, Marvel holds its ground, emerging as an indomitable powerhouse that outshines rival franchises on platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.

Amidst the ever-intensifying competition, Marvel's viewership triumphs have propelled the studio to the forefront of the streaming business. While challenges have tested the mettle of the franchise, it continues to reign supreme, captivating audiences and solidifying its position as an unmatched force in the realm of entertainment.

Marvel's Disney+ dominance: Unparalleled achievement and movie success

Unparalleled achievement and movie success drive Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to boast about record-breaking viewership (Image via Getty)

Marvel Studios' presence on Disney+ has achieved unparalleled success, as evidenced by the groundbreaking series WandaVision and Loki, which shattered viewership records.

While not every series reached the same level of hype, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to assert its dominance alongside the most popular streaming shows available. Amid recent criticism, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took center stage at the 2023 Disney Upfront event to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Jason Lynch 🇺🇦 @jasonlynch Kevin Feige at his second consecutive Disney upfront Kevin Feige at his second consecutive Disney upfront https://t.co/y8EFIT20vf

Feige proudly proclaimed that even the smallest MCU series attract "two to three times more viewers" internationally compared to the most popular series on competing streaming services.

"Thanks to Disney+, we've expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe into genre and formats new to us that we haven't done before. We've been able to introduce exciting new heroes and villains, locations and storylines into the MCU."

Feige continued by saying:

"And I'm pleased to share that when you compare our Marvel series to some of the buzziest shows on competitive services, even our smallest series are reaching much more international audience - often two to three times the number of viewers."

Taverna Marvel @TavernaMarvel



"Graças ao Disney+, expandimos o Universo Cinematográfico da Marvel em gêneros e formatos novos para nós que não havíamos feito antes. Conseguimos introduzir novos heróis e vilões… O presidente da Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, falou do sucesso das séries do MCU no Disney Plus:"Graças ao Disney+, expandimos o Universo Cinematográfico da Marvel em gêneros e formatos novos para nós que não havíamos feito antes. Conseguimos introduzir novos heróis e vilões… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… O presidente da Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, falou do sucesso das séries do MCU no Disney Plus:"Graças ao Disney+, expandimos o Universo Cinematográfico da Marvel em gêneros e formatos novos para nós que não havíamos feito antes. Conseguimos introduzir novos heróis e vilões… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rkbXRok1fh

Although specific titles were not mentioned, Feige credited the streaming platform for expanding the MCU into new genres and formats, captivating audiences worldwide. Marvel Studios' success extends beyond series to their movies on Disney+.

Marvel's unwavering confidence and sustaining success on Disney+

Kevin Feige's belief in Marvel's ability to captivate audiences and sustain success on Disney+ remains steadfast (Image via Disney)

Despite encountering mixed reviews and varying viewership numbers for certain MCU shows, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remains steadfast in his belief that the franchise has an unparalleled ability to captivate audiences, surpassing other shows.

The noteworthy resilience of the MCU is exemplified by early review-bombing faced by series like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which only heightened fans' curiosity to witness the evolution of the MCU.

As Marvel Studios implements changes to its release process, including a reduction in the number of streaming shows per year, the question arises of whether the triumph on the platform can be sustained.

The upcoming release of Echo on November 29 marks the beginning of these changes, with all six episodes dropping simultaneously, deviating from the traditional release pattern in MCU history.

Following the highly anticipated release of Secret Invasion in June and Loki season 2 in October, Marvel Studios may treat audiences to a Special Presentation by year-end.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm All episodes of ‘ECHO’ will release on November 29 on Disney+ All episodes of ‘ECHO’ will release on November 29 on Disney+ https://t.co/tGmNNHPHmx

Excitement builds as Marvel Studios prepares its grand return to Disney+ with the premiere of Secret Invasion's first episode on June 21. This latest addition to the Marvel universe is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and extraordinary characters, carrying on the tradition of enthralling viewers on the streaming platform.

Poll : 0 votes