Marvel unveils their take on Yautjas with 'Predator #1': Exploring details about the comic and Dark Horse's lost licensing deal

The classic franchise Predator is not only getting a film but is all set to get a new comic release as well. While Dark Horse is known for publishing Predator comics, Marvel was able to acquire the IP, reasons for which will be explored below. But this is exciting news as the Yautjas finally returns with a new story.

Predator @Predator An all-new entry in the #Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022. An all-new entry in the #Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022. https://t.co/hAp0BGwoeH

Described as a thrilling new read, Predator will be joined by some exceptional talent from Marvel. It will be written by Ed Brisson, who is best known for his work on Iron Fist and Ghost Rider. Artist Kev Walker will be providing the art as well, with him being known for his work on Doctor Strange.

Predator is set to return in this gripping and heartbreaking tale

The series will start with #1, which will be released on July 6, 2022. The comic aims to bring all the classic action you expect from the franchise and much more.

This revenge story will follow a young girl who goes across space to kill the Yautja monster responsible for killing her family. The official synopsis of the comic from Marvel's site reads:

"The story kicks off when a young girl sees her family slaughtered by a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won’t stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is."

This is undoubtedly a chilling enough premise and we can't wait to see it being executed on the pages. Talking about the comic, Brisson shared his excitement by saying:

"I've been obsessed with Predator since first seeing the film at the drive-in theater as a kid. I can still remember sitting there in horrified fascination and then acting out the movie for my classmates the following week at school. I bought the VHS and wore the hell out of the tape. Getting to write the characters launch for Marvel is a dream come true. When they offered me the gig, I already had a million ideas ready to go,"

He further added:

"Not only am I excited to write a PREDATOR book, but I'm doubly excited to be working with Kev Walker on the series. The pages he's turned in so far and mind-blowing. He's delivered awe-inspiring alien planets; huge, blood-pumping action scenes: and devastatingly emotional beats all in the space of the first issue. I really think we're making something quite special here."

This certainly fuels excitement for the comic. With that being said, the elephant in the room has to be addressed. Usually, Dark Horse is known for publishing Predator comics, but Marvel is publishing them now.

The IP was originally owned by 20th Century Fox, who licensed the property to Dark Horse to develop comics based on it. With Disney acquiring the studio means, the rights returned to Disney, who directed Marvel (also a Disney IP) to take over the comic development. That's the naked truth.

#1 releases this year on July 6, 2022.

