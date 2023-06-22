MCU’s Namor actor Tenoch Huerta leaves his next movie after s*xual assault allegations

MCU’s Namor actor Tenoch Huerta recently found himself in hot waters as renowned saxophonist Maria Elena Ríos accused him of s*xual assault. Things have been tough for the actor since then as he has been working hard to restore his reputation. His recent actions to drop out of an upcoming movie have also been taken because of the allegations.

Before joining the MCU as Namor, Huerta was popularly known for his role as Rafa in Netflix's hit series, Narcos: Mexico. Becoming Namor was supposed to give his career a big boost. But things have already started to go south for him.

"My focus is on restoring my reputation": Namor actor Tenoch Huerta

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Tenoch Huerta was cast in Netflix’s upcoming movie, Fiesta en la Madriguera. But in a statement released by the actor - via Deadline – he specified that he has left the film after the damage that the recent allegations have caused to his name.

“Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera,” Huerta said.

The actor continued:

“It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

The Mexican production that Huerta was supposed to be a part of will be based on a novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos. It tells a story of a father, Yolcaut, who wishes to fulfill his son's latest wish of adding a Namibian pygmy hippo to his own private zoo. But Huerta’s role will now be recast.

What Tenoch Huerta had to say about the allegations

Black Panther 2's Tenoch Huerta accused of s*xual assault (Image via Marvel)

In the past, when the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star broke his silence on the claims, he called them "false and completely unsubstantiated." He went on to say that he was in a loving and "entirely consensual" relationship with Elena Ríos.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive,” he said.

The Namor actor continued:

“I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."

It remains to be seen whether Huerta is able to present some evidence for his statement and restore his reputation.

Failing to clear his name will definitely lead to Namor being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is expected to return in future movies such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Black Panther 3.

