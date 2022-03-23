MegaCon 2022: Dates, events and more as Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion join star-studded celebrity guest lineup

On Tuesday, March 22, Fan Expo announced a list of celebrities attending their renowned pop-culture convention MegaCon Orlando. As per the announcement on their official website, the event in May will be joined by esteemed guests like actor Brendan Fraser, Nathan Fillion, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Smith, and more.

Being one of the largest pop culture conventions, the multi-day event will also be joined by voice actors and a legion of comic writers. Fan Expo teased the massive fan culture event on the conventions' website.

They wrote:

"Four BIG days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions, and world-renowned celebrities await. Join hundreds of thousands of fans who are just like you."

MegaCon 2022 ropes in big names from films and comics as special guests

The convention will take place from Thursday, May 19, to Sunday, May 22, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. While the official schedule has not been disclosed, Fan Expo has teased that they will have events catering to fans with celebrity meets, comic writer meets, cosplay sessions, and events for anime and gaming culture.

Tickets

Ticket pricing for the event (Image via Fan Expo HQ)

Tickets for the event are available on Fan Expo's MegaCon 2022 website at fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando. According to the official website, the tickets are currently on sale at a discounted "advanced booking" price till May 4, 2022.

As per Fan Expo, a single-day ticket is currently available for $22, while the four-day advanced ticket is available for just $99. Meanwhile, the premium package will cost $139. However, the aforementioned pricing is for advanced booking. The price of individual passes will increase following May 4.

At normal booking prices, the single-day pass is available at $27. The four-day pass is $115. Meanwhile, the premium package will be at $155 at its full price.

Expo Guests

Celebrities:

Lists of celebrities attending the event (Image via Fan Expo HQ)

The most renowned headlining celebrity guests at MegaCon 2022 are Brendan Fraser (who is famous for his work in Doom Patrol and the upcoming Batgirl movie), Nathan Fillion (of The Suicide Squad fame), Elijah Wood (known for his work in The Lord of the Rings series), and Giancarlo Esposito (of Mandalorian fame).

Other celebrities include the likes of Matthew Lewis (from the Harry Potter series), Kevin Smith (from Clerks), William Zabka (from Cobra Kai), and Caity Lotz (from DC's Legends of Tomorrow), amongst a plethora of others.

These celebrities are expected to be a part of a small Q&A session, celebrity photoshoots with fans, autograph sessions, amongst others.

Voice Actors at the convention (Image via Fan Expo HQ)

Meanwhile, voice actors slated for the MegaCon 2022 include Troy Baker (famed for voicing Joel Miller in the Last of Us game series), Kevin Conroy (iconic VA, known for voicing the Batman), and Paige O'Hara (who voiced Belle in Disney's classic, Beauty and the Beast), amongst numerous others.

Comic Artists

The convention will also feature renowned comic book artists like Marc Silvestri (known for his work in the X-Men series). Meanwhile, a comic writer named Stanley "Artgerm" Lau is rumored to attend the meet for illustrating Batgirl, Birds of Prey, as well as Marvel comic issues for Captain Marvel, Spider Gwen, and more.

In addition to comic artists, celebrities, and voice performers, MegaCon 2022 will also feature famed cosplayers and tattoo artists.

Edited by R. Elahi