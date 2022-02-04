Ellesse x Cobra Kai merch drop: Where to buy, price, and all about dialogue-heavy collection

Heritage sportswear brand Ellesse has partnered with Netflix’s Cobra Kai to release a co-branded apparel collection. The launch primarily celebrates elements of the successful show.

Not long ago, Cobra Kai released its fourth season, while the collection launched on Thursday.

All about Ellesse x Cobra Kai merch

With prices starting from $35, the apparel collection is inspired by the show’s rival dojo houses.

The Metallic and Sapone tees start at $35, the Cobra Kai Ouva Track Pants are priced at $65, the Limona Track Jacket costs $100, and the Twill Trucker Hat can be purchased for $40.

All those burning with curiosity can have a closer look at the collection as the pieces are available at the Netflix online store, Zalando, and DTLR for purchase.

The campaign was shot at the UK’s biggest dojo, London’s Fightzone, featuring four of its fighters.

All the items possess the branding of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. Keeping the collection all-black, the pieces are decorated with large and small size embroidered trademarks.

The merchandise also includes a graphic tee with “Cobra Kai” written on the chest with a giant cobra print. At the back of t-shirts and sweatshirts, a circular design of the show’s iconic saying, “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy,” is embroidered for those perfect Cobra Kai vibes.

The show has become a craze since its debut on YouTube in 2018. The whole theme and setup of the series prompt nostalgia for 1980s Karate Kid movies and the looks connected with them.

Expressing their views on the collab, Ellesse said:

“As a heritage sportswear and lifestyle brand, we’re excited to revive some of our iconic styles for a new generation of Karate fans. The style references the iconic cut off top with a modern twist, giving a new Dojo aesthetic.”

Maintaining that vintage feel, the sweatshirt comes with detachable zipper sleeves that draw inspiration from items of the 80s.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cobra Kai apparel features pop color detailing in custom black, yellow, and red. The opposing karate house, Miyagi-do, is “met with a peaceful existence with [a] white, green and orange color scheme and the club’s tree logoing.”

Edited by Ravi Iyer