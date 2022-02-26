Disney Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Cost, itinerary, how to book, and all you need to know

After declaring the launch of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser last year in May, Disney invited several press members to the two-day experience. Disney had first introduced the project at the 2019 D23 Expo.

The themed hotel is situated in Florida, near Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Years after the introduction, the two-day experience will finally launch on Tuesday, March 1.

Disney Parks @DisneyParks With the Halcyon starcruiser about to launch, get a glimpse at its otherworldly culinary experiences: At Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, dining is a big part of this first-of-its-kind immersive vacation experience that engages all your senses.With the Halcyon starcruiser about to launch, get a glimpse at its otherworldly culinary experiences: spr.ly/6017KZFZZ At Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, dining is a big part of this first-of-its-kind immersive vacation experience that engages all your senses. 💫 With the Halcyon starcruiser about to launch, get a glimpse at its otherworldly culinary experiences: spr.ly/6017KZFZZ https://t.co/27yTYSJvSd



“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing else you’ve ever experienced: part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game—and yet so much more.”

How much does Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser cost to book?

Like most of Disney’s recent Disney World or Park-based projects, the two-day Star Wars experience is also relatively expensive. The price of an individual guest will start at $1,200 per day. Meanwhile, the price for three adults with a child will range from $6,000 for two days.

At the location, guests can participate in Star Wars-based activities, explore the Halcyon ship, or get guaranteed seats at rides like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Guests can also board the transport excursion to Planet Batuu or participate in a lightsaber training session (for guests older than seven). Furthermore, guests can experience working at the Halcyon starcruiser’s bridge with the crew cast.

There is also a Sublight Lounge, where guests can order beverages and play games at the Sabacc gaming table.

Disney has published a sample itinerary on the official website to help guests select and manage their activities during the two-day experience. As per the sample itinerary, guests will start their Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience at 1.15 pm. The first day could include activities like Sabacc lessons, Bridge training, and an "unexpected story moment," where the guests can choose between a smuggling ring experience or helping the resistance.

Meanwhile, Day-2 could include activities like Batuu exploration, Star Wars-based rides, lightsaber training, and another "unexpected story moment." The third day of the experience will only include breakfast.

Booking details:



The entire experience can be reserved at the official Disney World website or by calling (407) 939-1800. At the time of booking, guests can choose between accommodation suits or cabins, additional activities, dinner seating, date preferences for the voyage, and other such selections for the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience.

According to the website, the package would include two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinner meals, with a quick-serving meal per guest. Furthermore, the facilities will consist of complimentary valet parking.

