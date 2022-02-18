Disney 'Storyliving' community: Facilities, locations, Rancho Mirage, and all about the planned housing development

On February 17, The Walt Disney Company announced their "Storyliving" project, which aims to build commercial housing communities across the United States.

According to the press release, Disney Imagineers will assist in designing these planned community projects. The Imagineers have much expertise over this sort of task from their work in Disney's theme park designs.

In their official press release, Disney's Parks, Experience, and Products chairman Josh D'Amaro said,

"We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest."

The official promo also revealed that the first community project, titled 'Cotino,' would be situated in Rancho Mirage, California. According to the official statement, the project will begin construction later this year.

What is known about the proposed Disney "Storyliving" community?

The project's first site, based in Rancho Mirage in the Californian Coachella Valley, is directly inspired by Disney founder Walt Disney. The late animator and film-producing entrepreneur owned a family home in the region.

Disney's first Storyliving community, Cotino, will be suited for all age groups, with a special section reserved for home buyers over the age of 55. According to CNN, Cotino would offer around "1,900 residential units."

Cotino would also offer multiple options for property choices, including condominiums, family homes, and estates, over a 618-acre area owned by the "mouse house." The Disney Parks department will helm the entire project along with renowned community developer DMB Development.

Some of the features of the Cotino "Storyliving" community as teased by Disney

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Disney has announced ‘STORYLIVING’, their own residential neighborhoods that will allow fans to “look for new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives.” Disney has announced ‘STORYLIVING’, their own residential neighborhoods that will allow fans to “look for new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives.” https://t.co/sx1AFVuZXr

According to their press release, Cotino is expected to be surrounded by an artificial beach with the help of Crystal Lagoons' technology. This hints that the residential community will include a sustainable crystalline lagoon with low energy and water consumption.

Further plans state that the optional club membership will provide residents access to the all-year-round waterfront clubhouse, specific club-designated beach area and recreational water activities.

Disney's Storyliving projects are also likely to provide other amenities like shopping centers, dining establishments, entertainment facilities, and hotels. They would also include a well-maintained beach park and recreational water activities, which would also be available to the non-resident public via a purchasable day pass.

Disney Parks @DisneyParks spr.ly/6010KTaim The magic of Disney has inspired a new member of the Disney family of products: new Storyliving by Disney home communities. The magic of Disney has inspired a new member of the Disney family of products: new Storyliving by Disney home communities. ✨ 🏠 spr.ly/6010KTaim https://t.co/sIOJ1qrsTp

The prices for these properties have not yet been revealed. However, based on the cost of Disney's family homes in Golden Oaks at their Florida-based theme park, it is expected to be in the range of $1-2+ million to over $10 million.

While plans for Cotina are already underway, the venture is currently being evaluated for future locations.

