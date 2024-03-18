Aaron Pierre confirms exit from Marvel's Blade, details explored

Aaron Pierre has officially confirmed his departure from Marvel's much-anticipated film Blade. This news comes as a surprise to many, especially following Pierre's initial casting in a then-undisclosed role alongside Mahershala Ali. The revelation comes from Pierre's recent statement to Variety while attending the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

In his statement, Pierre mentioned that although there were early discussions about his involvement, he was no longer attached to it as the project evolved. Notably, this development adds to the already complex history of the film's production as it has already witnessed multiple changes in its creative team.

Regarding his involvement in the Blade project, Pierre said:

“Early on, there were conversations...As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

The tumultuous journey of Marvel's Blade persists

Since July 2021, Marvel's Blade has experienced a tumultuous development phase. The film has undergone several changes in directors and writers. Initially, Bassam Tariq was set to direct with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing the script. However, both departed from the project just two months before the scheduled start of production.

Thereafter, Yann Demange then stepped in as director, with Michael Green taking over as screenwriter. Additionally, reports suggest that at least five writers have been involved in the film's development.

Despite these challenges, Mahershala Ali remains optimistic about the project. In December 2023, he expressed his encouragement regarding the direction of the film and the team involved.

Meanwhile, Aaron Pierre remains enthusiastic about his future endeavors. He is excited about his upcoming projects, including Rebel Ridge with Jeremy Saulnier and the prequel to The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins.

All the plot possibilities for Marvel's Blade

The plot of the MCU's Blade movie has seen various iterations and changes during its development. At one point, there was a rumor about a script set largely in the 1920s, which featured European vampires and multiple time jumps to different periods post-1920s.

Furthermore, another plot leak revealed a storyline where Blade's daughter becomes the next Daywalker. The story begins in 1920s New Orleans and jumps to 1970s New York. Blade's journey starts with training under a legendary vampire hunter. As he grows, he meets various characters and ultimately confronts his enemy, Deacon Frost.

However, as per the latest version of the plot leaked by Daniel RPK on Patreon, MCU's Blade will be rated R. Moreover, it is described as a period piece, suggesting a darker and more nostalgic tone than other MCU films. As per the information offered, the central plot will revolve around the villain Lilith.

Notably, Lilith will be on a mission to use the blood of Blade's daughter to create an army of daywalkers. This new threat will be heightened by her use of the supernatural Ebony Blade. However, it is worth noting that none of these plot details have been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

At the time of writing, as per Marvel Studios, the official release date of Blade is November 7, 2025.