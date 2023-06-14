Bad Bunny's upcoming Marvel film faces rescheduling

Renowned Latin music sensation Bad Bunny's forthcoming venture in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, El Muerto, seems to be experiencing a reorganized filming timeline, possibly a side effect of the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood. This looming Spidey-universe feature revolves around a relatively obscure villain the acclaimed artist portrays.

Although the leading actor assures the audience that El Muerto will be an "epic" experience, whispers suggest a stasis in the film's development process. The movie was initially slated to hit the screens on January 12, 2024, but this release date appears questionable with the project currently not moving forward.

Updates on Bad Bunny's El Muerto filming schedule

According to a recent post on the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) website, the production of Bad Bunny's Marvel film El Muerto seems to be experiencing some changes. The FTIA database reveals a freshly rearranged start date for the Spider-Man offshoot project - filming is now scheduled for August 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

This adjusted production initiation is presumably a consequence of the Writers Guild of America strike, which is shaking the foundations of multiple titles across the entertainment landscape.

Access Bad Bunny @AccessBadBunny 🎞 According to Production List, Bad Bunny's 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off movie "El Muerto" is expected to begin filming this summer on August 7 in Los Angeles, California. According to Production List, Bad Bunny's 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off movie "El Muerto" is expected to begin filming this summer on August 7 in Los Angeles, California. 🎥🎞🎬 https://t.co/BOF5SU6QQf

A tweet from Big Screen Leaks posited that the superhero movie is "very unlikely" to meet its January 2024 release date, adding weight to the speculation that the film might be deferred.

Given that another Spider-Man spin-off from Sony, Madame Web, is anticipated to be released in February of the coming year, postponing El Muerto might be the wisest strategy for Sony Pictures.

Projected release date for Bad Bunny's El Muerto

Although there has been no official word on the postponement of El Muerto, the recent rescheduling to an August start indicates that the initially planned January slot seems unfeasible, suggesting an inevitable delay.

Given Sony's itinerary for 2024, we can start predicting when Bad Bunny's much-anticipated Spidey spin-off might make its theatrical debut.

The first quarter of 2024 already looks crowded with Spider-Man-related projects, with both Madame Web and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse scheduled for release before the end of Q1.

ScreenTime @screentime 🕷



‘Kraven the Hunter’ — Oct 6, 2023



‘Madame Web’ — Feb 16, 2024 New release dates for Sony Marvel films‘Kraven the Hunter’ — Oct 6, 2023‘Madame Web’ — Feb 16, 2024 New release dates for Sony Marvel films 🎥 🕷 ‘Kraven the Hunter’ — Oct 6, 2023‘Madame Web’ — Feb 16, 2024 https://t.co/XP0AIx6ubI

After Q1, however, the schedule appears rather clear. Apart from the much-anticipated Olivia Wilde-helmed Jessica Drew project, Venom 3, and the just-announced live-action Miles Morales movie, El Muerto has no significant competition in the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

Madame Web completed filming in January, a year before its expected theatrical debut. If El Muerto follows a similar trajectory, it might be scheduled for a premiere in August or September 2024, assuming a delay.

With Sony's Venom 3 project for an October 2024 release, it might be advantageous for the studio to allot an early August slot for El Muerto, providing the new project with ample time to captivate the audience.

