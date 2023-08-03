Barbenheimer memes trigger Japanese Twitter backlash, resulting in an endless 9/11 meme onslaught

Social media platforms have recently witnessed the worldwide spread of the Barbenheimer meme trend. Initially tied to the concurrent release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two distinctly different but highly anticipated films, the trend rapidly took off when Warner Bros incorporated these memes into their marketing strategy.

Although the campaign successfully made both movies global hits, it ignited controversy due to the perceived insensitivity of some Barbenheimer memes. The crux of the controversy lies in the interpretation that certain memes, in their bid for humor, make light of the atomic bomb's devastating impact.

This issue is particularly sensitive given the imminent commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings this August. Adding to the volatile mix, Japanese social media users have retaliated by posting memes about 9/11. They argue that the comedic use of atomic bomb imagery in the memes trivializes the historical loss of life that resulted from such catastrophes.

Barbenheimer memes spark criticism on Twitter from Japanese users

xiinya Alliance 🇯🇵 in Japan @xiinya_jp

A lot of Japanese people decided to not to watch Barbie.

Also this is my comment page on my ig.

I realize that there is only few people who have the real humans heart.



The film Oppenheimer, directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is a biographical depiction of J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the main architects behind the first atomic bomb's creation.

The recent memes were seen as disrespectful by many, notably within Japan. As a response, Japanese social media users began to flood the platforms with 9/11 memes.

This retaliation emerged from the belief that if the atomic bomb's horrifying implications could be made light of in Barbenheimer memes, so too could the events of 9/11, another tragedy of immense proportions. The meme war ensued as a reminder of the repercussions of exploiting tragic events for humor.

Dorothy @Dorothy35091534 #Barbenheimer What do you Americans who use this tag to make jokes about the atomic bomb feel when they see this image? What you guys are doing is exactly the same as this. shame on you.

One particularly contentious meme in this regard originated from Warner Bros' American social media account. It showcased Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, with a mushroom cloud-inspired hairstyle, an apparent reference to the atomic bomb iconography in Oppenheimer.

The response from the account was viewed as inappropriate and further amplified the controversy surrounding the memes. In an unexpected turn of events, the Japanese division of Warner Bros publicly expressed its dissatisfaction with the American parent company over its involvement with the Barbenheimer memes.

Labeling the actions as thoughtless, they demanded suitable measures be taken to rectify the situation. In response to the escalating controversy, Warner Bros US told the BBC:

"Warner Bros deeply regrets its recent misguided engagement with the Barbenheimer memes on social media. We offer our sincere apologies."

石 @2wa0314 #BarbieMovie Dumb Americans getting all excited over a Barbie with mushroom cloud hair, just you wait till I sketch out one with 911 hair! You'd better enjoy that one too! #Barbenheimer

The driving force behind the Japanese backlash appears rooted in the belief that subjects of grave import, such as those addressed in Oppenheimer, should not be trivialized in comedic memes.

大塚 @kakinamasu #Barbenheimer #NoBarbenheimer

How do you think?

This is what you guys are doing.



Oppenheimer delves into the events leading up to the creation of the atomic bomb, a technology that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians when used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

This historical event continues to resonate deeply within the collective memory of Japan, its shockwaves echoing through the decades. The profound sensitivity associated with this tragedy underscores the sentiment that certain subjects are sacrosanct and beyond the realm of levity.

In this context, the Barbenheimer memes, despite their promotional intent, have been received with significant disapproval. The humor they seek to derive from such a grim chapter of history is seen as not only highly inappropriate but also disrespectful, thus striking a discordant note within the cultural symphony of collective memory and respect.