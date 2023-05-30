Batman reboot film from DCU might have zeroed in on its director

There's been an exciting update in the DC Universe with the potential unveiling of a director for the anticipated Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold. At the start of the year, DC Studios' co-CEO, James Gunn, made public his vision for the DCU and its inaugural array of films under the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters banner.

This lineup includes projects like Superman: Legacy, Swamp Thing, and most notably, a fresh take on the Caped Crusader - aptly named The Brave and The Bold. Initially, there was speculation about Ben Affleck taking the director's chair for a project in the DCU, possibly this very reboot, but those discussions have since cooled.

However, with the principal photography for Superman: Legacy not scheduled to commence until January 2024, and its cinematic debut slated for July 11, 2025, Gunn still has a significant window to secure a fitting director for The Brave and The Bold.

The Flash director's sly hint at a potential future with the Batman in DCU

Director Andy Muschietti at The Flash premiere: Is he hinting at a future with the Batman reboot? (Image via Warner Bros)

During the early screening of The Flash in Toronto, Andy Muschietti, the director at the helm, found himself amidst a journalistic inquiry led by Josh K. Elliott, who sought to uncover Muschietti's perspective on Batman. Elliott was keen to gauge how the acclaimed director might tackle The Brave and The Bold, DC's upcoming reboot, if the opportunity came his way.

In response to Elliott's pointed question, Muschietti adeptly danced around a direct answer, commenting,

"I don't think I can talk to that...yet."

This subtly evasive reply hints that Muschietti might be a contender to orchestrate the Caped Crusader reboot.

Home of DCU @homeofdcu



“I don’t think I can talk to that… yet.”



(via



Andy Muschietti when asked if he would direct ‘THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’:“I don’t think I can talk to that… yet.”(via @joshkelliott Andy Muschietti when asked if he would direct ‘THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’:“I don’t think I can talk to that… yet.”(via @joshkelliott) https://t.co/CVdyPisRFG

Elliott, connecting the dots, reminded Muschietti of his unique position in directing two disparate portrayals of Batman in The Flash - Ben Affleck's mid-life vigilante and Michael Keaton's seasoned, retired crusader. Despite the distinctive nature of these characters, they both represent the Caped Crusader at a more mature stage of his superhero journey.

DCU has recently unveiled that its new Batman would play a paternal role to Damian Wayne, suggesting the potential inclusion of the entire Bat Family. Thus, Muschietti might have the chance to mold a youthful Dark Knight - a guiding figure not only to Damian, but also to other members like Dick Grayson and Tim Drake.

DCU GUY⚡ @DCUWORLD



Several people have stated that Andy Muschietti's direction of the Batman action scenes in The Flash is ridiculous Apparently, a director has been chosen for Batman: Brave and The Bold, and let me tell you, Andy Muschietti should direct it.Several people have stated that Andy Muschietti's direction of the Batman action scenes in The Flash is ridiculous Apparently, a director has been chosen for Batman: Brave and The Bold, and let me tell you, Andy Muschietti should direct it. Several people have stated that Andy Muschietti's direction of the Batman action scenes in The Flash is ridiculous👀 https://t.co/Idl7W1GT73

Andy Muschietti's experience with young talent, prominently showcased in his two-part rendition of Stephen King's IT, places him as an enticing prospect for Batman's next cinematic saga. This aligns seamlessly with James Gunn's fondness for teaming up with familiar talents.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await The Flash's theatrical debut on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes