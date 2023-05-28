The Flash reveals an unexpected surprise: A prominent DC character makes a return

Continuing its tendency to unmask significant cameos prematurely, DC just unveiled a sensational surprise for its upcoming movie - The Flash. With mere weeks remaining until its much-anticipated release, the early reveal has stirred up a whirlwind of curiosity among viewers.

Fans previously expressed their discontent when a pivotal cameo of Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods was prematurely broadcasted via a TV spot, a seemingly desperate ploy to widen the movie's appeal. However, this strategy fell short of bolstering box office performance.

When it comes to The Flash, director Andy Muschietti has opened up about the cameos that didn't see the light of day, including Marlon Brando's Jor-El and Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman.

Amidst the rampant conjecture concerning the film's climax and the version of Batman set to feature, a burning question persistently resonates: Will the screen witness an embodiment of Superman?

Nicolas Cage as Superman: A fresh cameo in The Flash unveiled

During an engaging interview with Esquire Middle East, director Andy Muschietti confirmed a rumor that has been afloat for quite some time now: a cameo of Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel in The Flash.

This announcement excites fans worldwide, as Cage has been distant from the Superman character for nearly two decades. Muschietti's praise for Cage's performance was effusive, as he declared:

"Nic was absolutely wonderful, and he fully embraced it, despite it being a cameo."

Cage, described by Muschietti as a "committed Superman aficionado" and a "voracious comic book fan," has left a lasting impression on the director.

Muschietti, who fulfilled a lifelong dream to work with Cage, enthusiastically conveyed his wish to "collaborate with him in the near future again."

Interestingly, Cage was initially in line to portray Superman in the '90s in Tim Burton's shelved project, Superman Lives. The film was planned to star Chris Rock as Jimmy Olsen, Sandra Bullock as Lois Lane, and Christopher Walken as the villain Brainiac, along with revamped versions of Lex Luthor and Doomsday.

The Superman Lives screenplay, which underwent multiple alterations by Kevin Smith, Wesley Strick, and Dan Gilroy, saw development reach the stage of Cage gearing up for screen tests in his Man of Steel attire. Unfortunately, due to budget issues, the project was axed in 1998.

A significant highlight of Cage's cameo in The Flash is its novelty – it is not merely repurposed footage. Muschietti emphasized his direct collaboration with Cage, a sensible approach considering Superman Lives never advanced beyond pre-production, leaving no archival footage to work with.

The cameo is set to emerge as one of the myriad spectacles Barry Allen stumbles upon while inadvertently tampering with the Multiverse. Cage is expected to appear in a completely new costume, departing from the one he wore for the screen tests, possibly complemented by a distinctly vintage mullet.

Moviegoers will be able to experience this electrifying cameo when The Flash debuts in cinemas on Friday, June 16, 2023.

