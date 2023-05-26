Teaser clip from The Flash hints at Henry Cavill's Superman

In an intriguing development, the latest preview of The Flash subtly teases a connection to Henry Cavill's iconic portrayal of Superman. This comes amidst Cavill's departure from the role within James Gunn's DC Universe.

Still, despite his absence, the buzz regarding how the imminent The Flash might pay homage to Cavill's rendition of the much-adored superhero remains potent. Further piquing this curiosity, the promotional materials for the Ezra Miller-led blockbuster have already confirmed an unexpected twist: the inclusion of General Zod, the infamous adversary from Man of Steel.

Earlier, there were whispers that Cavill was originally set for a cameo appearance as Superman in The Flash, but this was ultimately cut. Yet, a veiled nod to Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was deftly woven into the official movie synopsis.

A clip from The Flash focuses on Batman's reference to Henry Cavill's Superman

Batman drops a hint: The Flash teaser references Henry Cavill's Superman (Image via Warner Bros)

In the most recent clip from The Flash, revealed officially by Rotten Tomatoes, the spotlight falls on a unique interaction between the two versions of Barry Allen, portrayed by Ezra Miller, within the Batcave of Michael Keaton's Batman.

The scene comes alive as Miller's Barry Allen, recognized from the DCEU, uncovers the Bat computer, leaving the younger Barry fascinated by the Batmobile. The unveiling of the Bat-Wing leaves both in awe.

The highlight of the clip arrives in the form of Batman's promising declaration to aid Barry Allen in finding his world's Superman, potentially a subtle hint towards Cavill's Superman from the DCEU. Batman states:

"I'll help you get this Superman. Then, you're on your own."

Here's the link to view the intriguing clip:

Anticipating a surprise cameo by Henry Cavill's Superman: What are the odds?

Will Henry Cavill's Superman make a surprise appearance? The Flash keeps fans guessing (Image via Warner Bros)

Despite a flurry of conjecture and whispers suggesting a potential cameo, the actual appearance of Henry Cavill's Superman in The Flash hangs in the balance. Advance trailers have decidedly spotlighted Sasha Calle's Supergirl as the primary Kryptonian force, standing side by side with the duo of Barry Allen and Michael Keaton's Batman to confront General Zod and his brigade.

An intriguing moment in the trailer captures the key Barry Allen, brought to life by Ezra Miller, clarifying to Kara that she is "not Clark (Kent)." This exchange underscores the characters' anticipation of a possible encounter with Cavill's Superman, not Kara Zor-El.

If Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is conspicuously absent from the movie, the plot might infer that his Kryptonian space pod either failed to land on Earth or found itself ensnared in an alternate realm, such as the notorious Phantom Zone, the prison home of Zod.

Yet, the movie may have a few tricks up its sleeve. Audiences may find themselves pleasantly taken aback by a sudden glimpse of Henry Cavill's Superman, be it a fleeting appearance during the narrative or a post-credits surprise.

Mark your calendars for The Flash, set to make a splash on the silver screen on Friday, June 16, 2023.

