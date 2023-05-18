Captain America 4 set photos: First look at Sam Wilson’s new suit and new Falcon revealed

The production of Captain America 4 has been going on for a while, and now that it is in its final stages, fans have finally been allowed a good look at the new suits of both Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres’ Falcon in the latest batch of set photos that are now making rounds on the internet.

Despite getting a brand-new comic-accurate Captain America suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale, Wilson was always going to get another suit that would help Disney sell more merchandise. It is much stealthier and seems like a mix of Steve Rogers’ stealth suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and his regular suit from Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America 4 set photos feature the new Falcon as well

Sep ᱬ🫧 @WandaxWiccan New Captain America New World Order set photos!! Omg is that Danny Ramirez in the new Falcon suit behind Mackie??? New Captain America New World Order set photos!! Omg is that Danny Ramirez in the new Falcon suit behind Mackie??? https://t.co/7Nc2ES06xk

Sam Wilson’s suit might still be a Vibranium infused outfit. But the standout feature is the red boots! Along with Wilson, there’s a glimpse of Joaquin Torres’ green Falcon suit as well. His transition into the new Falcon was set up back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when Sam Wilson left his set of broken wings with Torres, who went on to become Falcon in the comics.

Then at D23 Expo 2022, it was confirmed that Danny Ramirez will indeed feature as the new Falcon in Captain America: New World Order. Another set photo of the film confirmed the involvement of the WWE superstar, Seth Rollins.

The role that Seth Rollins is playing in the film is yet to be revealed. However, the Serpent Society is rumored to appear in Captain America: New World Order. In the books, the Serpent Society involved Viper, Princess Python, Diamondback, King Cobra, Bushmaster, Constrictor, and Anaconda. So, it’s highly likely that Rollins could be one of these characters.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Val will be working with five villains to form the Serpent Society in Captain America 4 before she eventually creates the Thunderbolts team.

Other Captain America 4 rumors

Tiamut Island from Eternals (Image via Marvel)

One of the important plot points in the film will involve the dead Celestial Tiamut, whose body has become a new island on Earth. Apparently, Tiamut will become the source of Adamantium, and Val would hire the Serpent Society to get their hands on the same, while team Captain America might try to stop them.

But this is a secondary plot point that will get a bigger focus in Thunderbolts.

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios In #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder President Ross recruits The Leader to create the super soldier serum for the government. Captain America tries to unmask him, helped by Leila Taylor and Joaquin Torres In #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder President Ross recruits The Leader to create the super soldier serum for the government. Captain America tries to unmask him, helped by Leila Taylor and Joaquin Torres#MarvelStudios https://t.co/AW7vhWnAjT

The primary story of Captain America 4 will bring back the super soldier serum as President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) would be the one to bring back Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) from The Incredible Hulk. His return into the mix would be to recreate the serum, which might lead to Ross’ inevitable transformation into the Red Hulk.

Other cast members of Captain America 4

Liv Tyler and Shira Haas from Captain America 4’s set (Image via Marvel)

Besides Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and Danny Ramirez it was revealed that Xosha Roquemore will play Sam’s love interest Leila Taylor, and she will be joined by an Israeli superhero Sabra, played by Shira Haas.

Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley, and lastly, Liv Tyler will also make her return from The Incredible Hulk as Betty Ross.

Captain America 4 arrives on May 3, 2024.

