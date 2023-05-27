Creed 3 streaming release date officially confirmed

Mark your calendars, die-hard fans: the much-anticipated streaming debut of Creed 3 has been officially announced. Released in theaters in March, this standout entry in the celebrated Rocky series has charmed audiences with its star-studded ensemble and the triumphant return of franchise favorites, earning high praise from critics and viewers alike.

Creed 3 carved its legacy in the Rocky series by setting new domestic records. The film surpassed all previous titles in the franchise to become the highest-grossing movie in the series domestically. On a global scale, it secured a strong second place, with Rocky 4 being the only film to surpass its revenues.

With such impressive achievements, Creed 3 solidified its position as an iconic chapter in the celebrated Rocky saga.

Creed 3 is set for Amazon Prime debut on June 9, 2023

The launch date of Creed 3 for streaming has been formally announced. Fans and followers of the beloved boxing saga will be able to stream the film on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, June 9, 2023. This comes slightly over three months after the film's theatrical release.

Featuring the dynamic performances of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, the threequel has already graced home screens, available in 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray formats since May 23. The digital purchase of the film was made possible a bit earlier on March 31, through Amazon Video and iTunes.

With the acquisition of MGM, the film's production company, by Amazon in May 2021, it was widely predicted that Amazon Prime Video would be the destined streaming hub for Creed 3.

Additionally, fans will be delighted that the entire Rocky and Creed filmography is now available on Prime Video, serving as an enticing binge-watching opportunity. Whether you're a new fan or an old-school Rocky follower, there's no better time to immerse yourself in this epic boxing universe.

The expansion of the Rocky & Creed Universe

Following the release of Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan has openly shared his vision of broadening the scope of the beloved boxing saga into a cinematic universe. Given the significant success of the threequel, there is talk of Amazon and MGM laying a robust foundation for an array of interconnected film and TV projects.

As per reports from Deadline, plans are being hatched for a spin-off film focusing on the character of Drago. Additionally, a promising project spotlighting Adonis Creed's daughter, Amara, is under consideration.

Amara ventured into the boxing world in the threequel and is expected to take the franchise into exciting new territories. Furthermore, plans extend beyond live-action projects, with both an anime and a live-action TV series rooted in the Rocky universe rumored to be in the pipeline.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm A ‘CREED’ sequel comic will release on June 28 from writers LaToya Morgan & Jai Jamison, artist Wilton Santos and creative director Michael B. Jordan.



Streaming is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of this iconic boxing franchise. Mirroring how Disney+ has positioned itself as the epicenter for Marvel and Star Wars, in addition to the new original series, Amazon Prime Video is poised to be the one-stop streaming destination for all things Rocky and Creed.

