DC announces popular Spider-Man writer for Superman Unlimited - Everything to know

Dan Slott was recently confirmed to write Superman Unlimited for DC comics. Slott, who previously worked at Marvel Comics and was heavily involved in writing Spider-Man titles for the company, will now be setting his eyes on DC's Superman next. The upcoming comic will be an ongoing series that will run alongside other titles based on the character.

Superman Unlimited will also feature art from Rafael Albuquerque and will be an important title in DC's new Summer of Superman initiative. Apart from this, an upcoming movie based on the iconic character will be directed by James Gunn.

Fans can check out the first issue of Slott's book when it hits stores on May 21, 2025

Dan Slott shares his excitement for Superman Unlimited

Dan Slott is well known for tackling Spider-Man for Marvel Comics. Being the primary writer for the character for a long period of time, Slott left his mark on the Webhead with events such as Spider-verse and also the acclaimed Superior Spider-Man run.

Talking to DC Comics about the upcoming book, Slott shared that he has always wanted to write stories about the Man of Steel.

“He’s the first and the greatest superhero of all-time, and I’ve been waiting my whole life to tell stories about him,” said Slott.

He continued:

“Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside. Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him—and you—to places you’ll want to escape to every month."

Dan Slott also confirmed that the rogues and the Daily Planet supporting cast in particular will be getting major focus in the upcoming book.

"Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you’ve never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before—or if you’ve been a Superman fan your entire life—you couldn’t ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than Superman Unlimited #1.”

What is Superman Unlimited about?

Superman Unlimited will de with the change in the criminal status quo following an asteroid shower on Earth that brings Kryptonite in massive quantities to the planet.

This effectively makes Superman's greatest weakness one of the most valuable things on Earth.

The official synopsis reads:

"A massive extinction-level Kryptonite asteroid showers Superman’s greatest weakness down upon the earth, creating an arms race for the new most valuable resource on the planet: Green K. The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them."

It continues:

"The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked. To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow!"

For further updates on the book and other Superman comics, be sure to stay tuned with us.

