How Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 clip teases Fennec Shand’s return

Good news awaits fans of the Star Wars animated universe, as the character Fennec Shand is supposed to return in The Bad Batch Season 3. An exclusive clip revealed by Comicbook.com showcases the fan-favorite character's return, where she is seen working with her squadmates of The Bat Batch.

Fennec Shand will have Ming-na Wen return to voicing her character after her initial debut in the live-action The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars. Of course, long-term viewers know that The Bad Batch season 3 occurs chronologically years before both the aforementioned series. As such, fans can expect a younger version of Fennec Shand to make an appearance.

The exclusive clip teases Shand in The Bad Batch Season 3

Expand Tweet

According to the clip, Fennec Shand is seen to accompany Wrecker and Hunter. All three are partaking in a mission that has taken them to a planet full of swamps, and as such, fans can expect to see more about the mission in the upcoming episode. This small action-packed clip teases Shand absent from the action, however, she is seen manning their vessel.

Her squadmates have taken on the role of fighting off the crocodile-like aliens who seemingly reside on the planet. The clip teases that these beasts are strong, and even Wrecker, known for being a brawler, has to struggle to fend them off.

Will Fennec Shand have her own spinoff beyond The Bad Batch Season 3?

Expand Tweet

Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian was a human female bounty hunter and expert assassin who used to work for the most powerful crime syndicates during the Galactic Empire era. Shand, a skilled and brutal mercenary, rose through the criminal underground during the early years of the Empire's reign.

She soon became well-known and earned a reputation as a shrewd and elite mercenary. Since her appearance in The Mandalorian and other properties, fans have been demanding Fennec Shand's return in her spinoff.

Shand has truly become an Ahsoka-like figure whom fans cannot get enough of. The possibility of the character having a spinoff is not yet confirmed. However, the voice actor has shared:

"Well, I get a lot of fans asking if there could be a spinoff of just Fennec. I'm like, why not? I don't know. Yeah, any reason to just do Star Wars again."

Who returns in The Bad Batch Season 3?

Expand Tweet

The Bad Batch Season 3 takes up from where the former season ended and is set to lend more insights into the titular clones' adventures. Dee Bradley Baker, known for his role in American Dad, returns to voice the members of the Bad Batch while the voice of Omega is provided by Michelle Ang.

Additionally, the voice-acting cast is star-studded, featuring Jimmi Simpson, Wanda Sykes, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Noshir Dalal. The season has started airing from 21st February on the Disney+ platform, with episodes dropping weekly and slated to air every Wednesday. The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 8 is set to air on February 20, 2024.