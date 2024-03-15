How to watch Coraline once it exits HBO Max? Options explored

Directed by Henry Selleck, the 2009-released Coraline can best be described as a stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror film, and is based on the novella by Neil Gaiman with the same title.

The movie holds the distinction of being the first feature film produced by the LAIKA animation studio and featured an ensemble cast of talented voice actors despite being a stop-motion animation offering.

Among them were the likes of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Ian McShane. The chilling horror story continues to be an alluring watch simply because of a gripping plot, and stunning animation sequences.

The plot itself revolves around a child character named Coraline who finds an idealized alternate universe via a secret door in her house. Attracted to how everything just seems better in the alternate universe, Coraline does not realize that a sinister being resides in it, and brings to fruition a harrowing series of events.

Regardless, the popular movie has been a long-term resident of HBO Max, something which is set to change in the near future. Here, we look at where it will be available to be watched once it is taken off from the popular streaming platform.

Where to watch Coraline after HBO Max exit?

While the recent decision to take Coraline off of HBO Max is undoubtedly a disappointing one, potential viewers need not be worried. This is because there are a number of methods of watching the movie in the USA even once it is taken off from HBO Max. This includes Amazon Prime Video and DirecTV, the latter of which comes with a free trial that can be canceled when viewers have watched Coraline.

What’s more, if people somehow do not have access to DirecTV, there are several other direct methods to watch the movie as well. First and foremost, Coraline can be bought individually on the Google Play Store, which means that it can be downloaded and watched on many devices once the purchase is made.

Similarly, it is also available to be purchased directly from YouTube, with both platforms charging around $6 for the offering as of now. Other than DirecTV, other streaming platforms also offer access to Coraline, including FuboTV.

Moving on, for viewers outside the USA, there are options apart from YouTube and the Play Store. For example, in the United Kingdom, Coraline is available to be streamed for free on the ITVX streaming platform. Of course, viewers will have to suffer through free ads to watch the movie on ITVX.

Furthermore, users residing in Canada can watch the movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while in Australia, Binge and Foxtel are the platforms where Coraline can currently be watched. Regions around the world see the film being made available on Netflix in part, with it being available for purchase on Google Play and YouTube throughout the world.

Hence, there are quite a few methods to watch Coraline even after it is taken off HBO Max.