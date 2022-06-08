Is Spider-Man's New Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War suit inspired by his 2012 comic suit? Details explored

The five-unit comic mini-series Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 debuted today. The saga sees the worlds of Fortnite and the Marvel Universe converge.

Zero War is written by author Christos Gage and Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard. Besides them, the title sees the artwork from Sergio Davila.

The unique collaboration between the comic book publisher and Fortnite brings a brand new Spider-Man costume that the web-slinger will flaunt not only in the comic book but also in the video game. Interestingly, the Zero War Spider-Man costume resembles his 2012 suit from the comics.

As per sources, Gage revealed several things about the project in his recent interview:

"There'll be a few things you see in both the game and the comic — mostly in our final issue. But for the most part, what happens in the game and comic are different fronts in the same war. Some questions players might have about the game are answered in the comic and vice versa. However, neither are required to follow the story in the other."

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel



🕷️: Witness the unveiling of the Spider-Man Zero Suit, which can be unlocked in @FortniteGame with a redeemable code in each first-print issue of 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' #1 — on sale tomorrow!🕷️: bit.ly/3ziQ7pv Witness the unveiling of the Spider-Man Zero Suit, which can be unlocked in @FortniteGame with a redeemable code in each first-print issue of 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' #1 — on sale tomorrow! 🕷️: bit.ly/3ziQ7pv https://t.co/yjZDD2bqrE

Spider-Man gets new costume in Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War

It's not the first time fans are witnessing something like this. Previously, Marvel and Fortnite gave us Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange skins in the game. Also, there are several Spider-Man skins already in Fortnite.

This time, however, the web-slinger will sport an entirely new skin to commemorate the release of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. Interestingly, this new suit is inspired by the 2012 suit Spider-Armor MK III.

Commonly known as Spider-Armor, Peter Parker created this suit using the resources at Horizon labs. It has several incredible features.

For instance, the suit's Hearing Acuity Device helped Spidey sense the Chameleon's heartbeats. On top of that, it is also designed to change Electro to his human form.

Interestingly, the suit also allows Peter to fly because of the Jet-boosters. The suit was made of Titanium in the comics, making it capable of deflecting bullets. You could say that MK III is exclusively designed to fight off the Sinister Six.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Get it in-game starting tomorrow ahead of its Shop debut when you purchase a first-print edition comic issue of Fortnite x



More info: Swinging into the Shop soon, check out the new Spider-Man Zero Outfit 🕸️Get it in-game starting tomorrow ahead of its Shop debut when you purchase a first-print edition comic issue of Fortnite x @Marvel : Zero War.More info: fn.gg/ZeroWar Swinging into the Shop soon, check out the new Spider-Man Zero Outfit 🕸️Get it in-game starting tomorrow ahead of its Shop debut when you purchase a first-print edition comic issue of Fortnite x @Marvel: Zero War.More info: fn.gg/ZeroWar https://t.co/PrDdN7Jecx

Instead of a mask, MK III features a Cyber-Control Helmet, shockingly based on a technology created by Doctor Octopus. He used that technology to control every machine in New York.

The same helmet is also equipped with a communication chip that allows Spider-Man to communicate with fellow Avengers.

Obviously, Spider-Armor is one of the best tools in Spider-Man's arsenal, so it's no wonder that he uses it for Octopus and his Greenhouse effect plan. Even to this day, the suit is safe in Parker Industries.

Honestly, it is not known when or if fans will see MK III in the live-action adaptation, but for now, it's exciting to see that the incredible suit inspired a skin in Fortnite.

