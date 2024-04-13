Is a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie confirmed? Details explored 

The Transformers franchise, after the epic success of Rise of the Beasts in 2023, is now set for arguably the biggest crossover in its overall history. The epic franchise, which began way back in 2007, will reportedly see a crossover with the extremely popular action figure character, G.I. Joe.

While the crossover had already been confirmed in a sense via a post-credit scene which featured in Rise of the Beasts, various signs had pointed to a lack of progress in recent months. Now, however, multiple reports have confirmed that the collaboration movie is indeed in the works, although it is still in its nascent stages.

A concept has been developed by Steven caple Jr., but no director has yet been finalized.

Transformers to finally see crossover with G.I. Joe

Paramount Pictures’ Transformers has undoubtedly seen a revival following its $439 million grossing through 2023. Rise of the Beasts was a standalone sequel for 2018’s Bumblebee and delved into events that happened long before the franchise opener in the form of 2007-released Michael Bay’s Transformers.

The seeds of the upcoming crossover were sown in the form of a post-credit scene in Rise of the Beasts, as it saw Anthony Ramos’ character, Noah Diaz, being recruited by a secret military organization called G.I. Joe. With both the franchise/characters owned by Hasbro, a collaboration of sorts had long been seen as the obvious conclusion.

However, the potential movie had not received any sort of updates in recent months, hinting at a possible shelving of the project. However, recent reports have revealed that director Steven Caple Jr., who worked on the 2023 movie, is the mastermind behind the collaboration movie as well.

Of course, this is not the first crossover that the two characters have undergone. G.I. Joe and the Transformers saw a range of collaborative stories being released in the 1980s via Marvel Comics.

This means that there is already a fair share of source material that the creators can take inspiration from. Of course, Caple Jr.’s reputation means that the project might end up with an original take. Considering the idea was kickstarted by the director and the post-credit scene in Rise of the Beasts confirmed it, fans should not be surprised if Caple Jr. returns to the franchise for the potential project as well.

Further details about the collaboration can be expected in the coming months. As far as other details are concerned, Steven Spielberg, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy are all expected to be executive producers for the crossover film.