“It didn’t surprise me at all” X-Men 97 star on receiving backlash for non-binary character

J.P. Karliak, the voice actor for Morph in X-Men 97, wasn't surprised by the backlash after Marvel confirmed Morph as a non-binary character. In an exclusive interview with CBR, he revealed that he's a queer activist aware of the current political climate. Therefore, Karliak appreciated the significant support from other fans, countering the criticism.

In his statement, the X-Men 97 voice actor made it clear that he hasn't taken offense to any negative comments or articles. More so, he's even finding humor in being called a radical queer activist. However, Karliak noted that while Morph is non-binary, the term won't be used in the series to reflect the 1990s setting.

He said:

"No, I'm a queer activist. I run a nonprofit that advocates for queer representation. I also co-founded a voter registration organization. I know what's going on in the world, especially politically, so no, it didn't surprise me at all.

"I think what I appreciated was how much counter-backlash there was, with people like "Have you watched the X-Men? Are you familiar with why they were created and what they're about? Did you forget that?" That was reassuring."

"He's figuring it out" - J.P. Karliak shares his insights on Morph's character in X-Men 97

In the same interview with CBR, J.P. Karliak shared his insight into Morph's character in X-Men 97 emphasizing a journey of self-discovery. In his statement, he noted that Morph is "figuring it out" following the events of X-Men: The Animated Series.

According to him, Morph's return, after a phase of self-exploration due to trauma, leaves him uncertain about his role among the X-Men 97. Moreover, his bond with Wolverine stands out as a key aspect of his relational dynamics.

Furthermore, Karliak points out Morph's current role as a mood-lightener. The voice actor also suggests that while his exact place on the team is unclear, his ability to bring levity is consistent.

Not only this, but Karliak personally also relates to Morph. His statement highlights the character's use of humor to deal with severe trauma, a coping mechanism often seen in the queer community. This adds depth to Morph's character, portraying him as someone navigating complex emotions and relationships.

"I think he's figuring it out a little bit, because this takes place, more or less, right after the last episode [of X-Men: The Animated Series] ended. In that last episode, "Graduation Day," he just came back after going on a "I need to figure out who I am in the light of all this trauma" situation. He's figuring out what’s his relationship to all these people? He definitely has a strong friendship with Wolverine."

The X-Men 97 voice actor further stated:

"I think all he knows now is "I'm here to lighten the mood now and then, and we'll figure out the rest as we go." I don't think he's got a clear place yet. That Mister Sinister trauma is real deep.

"Another thing I love about him is that he's a character that's experienced severe psychological trauma – not to mention, [Morph] was murdered and brought back to life – and physical trauma, as well, but he covers up and masks so much of it with humor. As a queer person, that's a lot of our stories, so I really identify with that."

Notably, Morph is a character from the X-Men animated series that originally aired in the 1990s. Morph's real name is Kevin Sydney, and he is a mutant with the ability to shapeshift, which means that he can change his appearance to look like any other person. It must be noted that Morph was created specifically for the animated series and was not originally part of the X-Men comics.