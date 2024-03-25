X-Men '97: Which X-Men animated series original voice actor returned? All cast and characters explored 

The highly anticipated X-Men '97 was recently released online, transporting Marvel fans to the treasured world of mutant superheroes. The title, a sequel to the famous X-Men: The Animated Series is Marvel's first X-Men project since they regained the film and television rights from 20th Century Fox.

On March 20, 2024, X-Men '97 premiered with two episodes, setting the stage for an extended journey through the mutant-filled landscape. The first season comprises 10 episodes filled with thrilling adventures, complex narratives, and the age-old conflict between mutants and humans.

The return of well-known voice actors with new cast members has increased the excitement surrounding the series. While Cal Dodd returns as Wolverine and Jennifer Hale makes a comeback as Jean Grey, Norm Spencer's Cyclops is now played by Ray Chase.

Does X-Men '97 have the same voice actors as X-Men?

X-Men '97 will not have the same voice actors as X-Men. While some actors from the original show will be returning, a few have been recast. The roles of actors like David Hemblen (Magneto) and Norm Spencer (Cyclops) were recast for the new series because they passed away.

Some actors are returning but in new roles this time. Catherine Disher who originally voiced Jean Grey is now voicing Valerie Cooper. Jennifer Hale is now the voice behind Jean. Likewise, Ron Rubin, who originally voiced Morph now voices President Kelly, while Morph has received a new voice, that of JP Karliak.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, director and producer of X-Men '97 Jake Castorena explained the characters' new voice casting.

"Time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and some of the legacy voice cast, voices and things just change."

Regarding the actors cast in new roles, he said:

"For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox."

X-Men '97: All cast and characters revealed

1) Cal Dodd returns as Wolverine

Wolverine has been a popular character among fans because of the mutant's retractable bone claws in both his hands and his healing capabilities. He has feelings for Jean Grey and hopes for a future with her that doesn't seem likely as she's with Cyclops, both expecting their child.

Cal Dodd, the Irish-Canadian voice actor has voiced characters in several video games, including the Marvel vs. Capcom series, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter. Because of the baritone he uses to represent Wolverine's distinct snarl, fans have come to recognize him as Wolverine.

2) Lenore Zann returns to voice Rogue

Lenore Zann gave voice to Rogue in X-Men '97 season 1. Rogue has the power to absorb life energy, characteristics, memories, and powers of anyone she comes in contact with.

She has a romantic history with Magneto, who is unaffected by her powers since he develops a magnetic shield around him whenever he comes in contact with her. They share an emotional moment in episode one, where they come in contact after a long time.

Zann is well-known for her live-action and animated work. In video games too, Zann has provided the voice of Rogue. Zann's roles in Trigger, Personally Yours, and Stage Mother are among her most well-known roles.

3) George Buza returns as Beast

Buza, who voiced the Beast in X-Men: The Animated Series, returns to do the same in the recent series. Notably, Beast has been seen earlier in MCU's The Marvel movie. So X-Men '97 won't be the first one for the character.

Beast, the blue-furred mutant with superhuman agility, joins the X-Men after Professor X passes away.

Along with doing video game voice acting for X-Men, Buza also provided the voice of Colossus in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes and X-Men: Children of the Atom. He even appeared briefly in the 2000 live-action X-Men movie as a truck driver.

4) Alison Sealy-Smith Plays Storm

Canadian actress Alison returns to voice Storm in X-Men '97, having previously portrayed the character in 51 episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series from 1993 to 1997. She has been remembered for Storm's commanding voice ever since she took over from Iona Morris in season 2 of the original animated series.

Storm, who has the power to control the weather, is the member the team looks to for her mature approach towards things. Unfortunately, she loses her powers while protecting Magneto in X-Men '97.

X-Men: Mutant Academy 2, Loser, and Dark Water are among the other films in which Sealy-Smith is credited.

The characters who were recast

Norm Spencer and David Hemblen's characters since both actors passed away in 2020. Ray Chase took over Spencer's character as Cyclops and Matthew Waterson took over Hemblen's Magneto in X-Men '97.

1) Ray Chase as Cyclops

Ray Chase gives his voice to the team's field commander, Cyclops, in X-Men '97.

After the death of Charles Xavier, Cyclops is in charge of the team and its responsibility. Cyclops uses his never-before-seen mutant superpower in the pilot episode to shoot a continuous stream of optic energy at the ground, slowing his fall from the Blackbird and enabling a safe landing.

Ray Chase is an American voice actor, known to have given voice to various animations and video games. His popular roles are from Jujutsu Kaisen, Malignant, and the computer game Final Fantasy XV. He was most recently seen in Licorice Pizza, a live-action film.

2) Matthew Waterson as Magneto

American voice actor, Matthew Waterson, voices Magneto in X-Men '97. Magneto has been bequeathed the X-Men by Xavier, which is a big revelation to the team in episode 1. The reformed Magneto is as stylish and classy as ever. He meets his former love interest, Rogue, and shares an emotional moment with her.

Matthew Waterson is known for voicing Phil in Dreamworks' The Croods: Family Tree, troll warrior Draal in Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters, and the villain Nightmare in Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell.

He voiced Doom Slayer in video games, Doom Eternal, and Virgil in The Last of Us Part II Fallout 4.

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Canadian-Ameircan voice actress, Jennifer Hale took over from Catherine Disher to give voice to the character Jean Grey in X-Men '97. Jean is a mutant with telepathic powers. She stands by Scott's side, providing unwavering support as he steps into the role of leader following Xavier's passing.

She is best known for her work in video game franchises and was recognized by Guinness World Records as the most prolific video game voice actor. She gave voice to projects like Baldur's Gate, Metroid Prime, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

She also gave voice in famous animations like The Powerpuff Girls, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Disney's Cinderella and Princess Aurora.

Following is the list of the rest of the cast of X-Men '97:

J P Karliak - Morph

AJ LoCasio - Gambit

Holy Chou - Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith - Bishop

Adrian Hough - Nightcrawler

Chris Britton - Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex

Ross Marquand - Professor Charles Xavier

Giu Augustini - Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa

Gil Birmingham - Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle

Eric Bauza - The Sentinels

Catherine Disher - Dr. Valerie Cooper

Chris Potter - Cable/Nathan Summers

Lawrence Bayne - Carl Denti/X-Cutioner

Ron Rubin - President Robert Edward Kelly

Alyson Court - Abscissa

Theo James - Mysterious Character

Is X-Men '97 a remake?

No, X-Men '97 is not a remake. It is not even a reboot. It is a direct continuation of the original X-Men: The Animated Series. This is writer-creator Beau DeMayo's comeback, supported by longer episode lengths and incisive animation. This is the program that X-Men was destined to be.

The 10-episode official synopsis for X-Men '97 is as follows:

"Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

X-Men '97 is available for streaming on Disney+.