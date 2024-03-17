Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer in works with DC to write live-action Teen Titans movie

James Gunn's DC Universe is continuing to grow as a Teen Titans film is reportedly in development. The superhero group has been popular among fans for many years, and many have asked for a film surrounding the group to be made. Those wishes are being answered as the young superhero group will make their live-action big-screen debuts.

Ana Nogueira will reportedly be the writer for the Teen Titans film. She has also penned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for James Gunn's upcoming and brand new DC cinematic universe. Gunn must have been impressed with her work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Aside from Ana Noguier writing the film, not many other details are known about the project. The release date remains to be seen, but can be speculated that the film might be a part of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Gunn had stated that not all the projects for the upcoming phase have been revealed.

The Teen Titans were created by Bob Haney and Bruno Permiani, and first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #54 in July 1964. The group consists of young superheroes and sidekicks of established superheroes who band together to fight crime. The group's most prominent members Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and more.

We can expect characters like Nightwing and more to be a part of the team, too, considering the original Robin - Dick Grayson - was a huge part of it. As for the Robin in the team, there is a good chance it might be the Damian Wayne version of the character as he will be headlining the DCU Batman film The Brave and The Bold as well.

This wouldn't be the only time the group has featured in a live-action project. Previously, a TV show named Titans, featuring several of the same characters, was also streaming on MAX. The Teen Titans also received a popular animated project in the early 2000s that popularized the team, and the children's animated show Teen Titans Go! was a success.

What other projects are a part of the DCU?

Other than Teen Titans, there are a bunch of other DCU projects that are under development. Ana Nogueira is also writing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Milly Alcock as the Kryptonian superhero.

James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet as Superman, has begun filming. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and more.

Aside from these, Creature Commandos will likely to premiere in 2024, and Peacemaker season 2 will soon be going into production. Films like The Brave and The Bold, Swamp Thing, and more have also been announced.