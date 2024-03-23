“[X-Men] ‘97 carries that torch”: Marvel’s Streaming Head teases possible Spider-Man crossover and more 

Marvel’s X-Men '97, the animated series revival, continues the saga of the original beloved show. With new mutants and old favourites, the X-Men battle villains while navigating personal conflicts. The revival, produced by Marvel Studios, brings back cherished voice actors and introduces iconic characters like Sunspot. Staying true to the '90s aesthetic, the show portrays the emotional journeys of characters like Scott Summers and Nightcrawler.

Brad Winderbaum, executive producer and Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, recently teased exciting possibilities for X-Men: The Animated Series fans. In an interview with Men's Health, he said,

"We have a great executive who works for us named Drew River, who manages the continuity of the timeline. And obviously that becomes more complex as you enter the multiverse saga and tracking multiple timelines. X-Men '97 fits into that '90s timeline, along with the OG series, as well as those concurrent '90s shows that would sometimes cross over with the X-Men. The potential is always there. Without going into spoiler territory, the original show does have a lot of fun cameos, and '97 carries that torch."

Although X-Men '97 premieres nearly 30 years after the original series concluded, it picks up after the events of Graduation Day.

The storyline explores how the close-knit team of mutants copes with the change in status quo at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters following their beloved leader’s death. Additional Marvel cameos, including fleeting appearances from Spider-Man, Captain America, Deadpool, and Carol Danvers, as well as crossovers with Spider-Man: The Animated Series episodes, were featured.

X-Men '97 marks the first project produced by Marvel Studios based on the mutants after the rights to the characters reverted to them when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. As these mutants, both old and new, try to protect the world against humanity’s prejudice, they grapple with interpersonal conflicts and face challenges from some of Marvel’s most feared villains.

When will X-Men '97 be released on Disney+?

X-Men '97, the sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series, is available to stream on Disney+ as of Wednesday, March 20. The excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the beloved mutant saga. The first two episodes have already made a splash, combining elements from the original 1990s series with a touch of modern flair.

Now, every Wednesday, new episodes of X-Men '97 will be available for fans to enjoy, starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Who are the voice actors in Marvel X-Men '97?

The voice cast for X-Men '97, the animated series revival, features talented actors who bring these iconic mutants to life. Ray Chase voices Cyclops/Scott Summers, Cal Dodd voices Wolverine/Logan, Jennifer Hale voices Jean Grey, Alison Sealy Smith voices Storm/Ororo Munroe, Lenore Zann voices Rogue, George Buza voices Beast/Hank McCoy, AJ LoCascio voices Gambit/Remy LeBeau.

Other notable voice actors include Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, John Paul Karliak, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, Adrian Hough, Gui Augustini, Chris Potter, Gil Birmingham, Chris Britton, Eric Bauza, Lawrence Bayne, Ron Rubin, Alyson Court and Catherine Disher. Additionally, there are a few unknown characters voiced by Theo James, Anniwaa Buachie, and Jeff Bennett.

Moreover, Winderbaum’s passion for X-Men: The Animated Series shines through in X-Men '97. He promises neat Marvel surprises, especially for fans who followed its animated properties in the 1990s. The show has been eagerly anticipated on Disney+, and it’s a testament to the enduring legacy of these iconic mutants.