Kevin Smith announces contest to be a character in his new comic series, QUICK STOPS: Details explored

Kevin Smith is a prominent figure in the field of comedy, and he rose to popularity after the success of his low-budget comedy film, Clerks. If you know who Kevin Smith is and are one of his admirers, you might be surprised to learn of an interesting new project he is working on.

The famed American filmmaker and podcaster has announced a contest via his Instagram post. In most celebrity-hosted contests, the winner usually wins a voucher or a free ticket to one of their shows.

However, the contest from Smith is quite different, as it offers so much more than free or discounted merchandise. In Smith's contest, the winner will get a golden opportunity to get featured in Smith's upcoming comic book Quick Stops.

Lets deep-dive into the post to get a more detailed overview of the contest.

Details explored about the contest announced by Kevin Smith

The podcaster and entertainer have some exciting news for comic book fans. Apparently, Smith has confirmed that his upcoming comic book Quick Stops will be introducing a new character. The character will be played by the winner of the contest announced by him. Don't miss out on the contest if you want to become famous by getting featured in the upcoming comic book.

Kevin Smith is a podcaster and filmmaker (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Now, talking about the contest, all you have to do is buy a Mooby's Pop Up jacket. However, this offer is valid until May 29 (Midnight). Moreover, you will get a winning ticket from the jacket's pocket after the purchase, allowing you to be a part of the project. Now, keep in mind that the jackets aren't cheap as they hold a price of USD $125. Those who think they can afford this should give it a shot.

Smith made the announcement through a tweet and also posted a video on Twitter.

Kevin Smith's Tweet says:

"I wanna draw you into comics! Like literally! Buy a black @MoobysPopUp jacket BETWEEN NOW & SUNDAY AT MIDNIGHT EST, and if you find a winning ticket in the pocket, you become the face of a never-before-seen character in my new comic book, QUICK STOPS!"

As stated above, the time window to apply for the contest is pretty brief. Interested participants must purchase the Mooby's Pop Up jacket as soon as possible if.they wish to appear in Smith's venture.

