Marvel fans receive promising update as Echo reportedly set to release on Disney+ in 2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding rapidly on Disney+, with several popular shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki garnering a massive fan base. One of the most highly anticipated shows in the MCU's Phase 5 is the Hawkeye spin-off series Echo, which follows the character's protege, Maya Lopez, as she dons the mantle of Echo. After much speculation about the show's release date, a recent update has provided some promising news to fans eagerly awaiting its arrival on Disney+.

According to insider Lizzie Hill, Echo is still set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2023, with the speculated timeline being November or December. This update comes as a breath of fresh air for fans who have been patiently waiting for the continuation of the story that started in Hawkeye.

With the streaming platform's ever-expanding Marvel universe, Disney+ subscribers can expect more thrilling content in the following months.

Marvel's Disney+ delays and Echo's release

Despite production challenges and delays, MCU continues to forge ahead with its Disney+ lineup, offering hope to fans eagerly anticipating the release of Echo in 2023 (Image via Marvel Studios)

MCU's Disney+ shows have experienced significant delays, with a 208-day gap between The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Secret Invasion being the longest break between MCU Disney+ series.

Despite initial plans for Secret Invasion, What If...?'s second season, Loki's second season, Echo, Ironheart, X-Men '97, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos to be released in 2023, no official release dates have been announced, except for Secret Invasion on June 21.

However, according to Lizzie Hill of the Cosmic Circus, Echo is still set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2023. This news aligns with earlier rumors from insider KC Walsh.

If these reports are accurate, fans can expect three new additions to the MCU on Disney+ between June and December 2023, ending a lengthy break from the streaming platform.

What do the delays mean for the MCU on Disney+?

Delays in MCU Disney+ releases spark speculation about the future of Marvel's streaming content (Image via Marvel Studios)

MCU's Disney+ shows have faced numerous delays, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their release. As April 2023 rolls around, fans have been without any Marvel shows on Disney+ for nearly a year.

While this has increased excitement for upcoming releases such as Secret Invasion, it has also caused the studio to re-evaluate its release schedule and question how many shows can be released in one year.

The highly anticipated Hawkeye spin-off series, Echo, is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023. The recent update offers hope to fans that they will finally be able to catch the show on the streaming platform later this year. However, fan reception to Secret Invasion may impact the reception to Echo.

Despite the occasional production troubles and delays, Marvel has not canceled any TV ventures. Fans can look forward to a bright future for the MCU on Disney+. Although Echo does not have a set release date, fans can rest assured that they can catch it exclusively on Disney+ when it does finally premiere.

Poll : 0 votes